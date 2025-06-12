More people considering moving to Mississippi

Low cost of living, great food, and rich history were cited as reasons people were contemplating a move to the Magnolia State.

Of the 50 states in the U.S., Mississippi was recently ranked 10th among states people are considering relocating to based on web searched reviewed and reported on by U.S. News & World Report

South Carolina and Tennessee ranked first and second, respectively, while New Jersey and California were the least searched state.

Data shows people are searching for new home states mostly in the South, Southeast and Western parts of the nation. Among the reasons noted for considering a move to these areas included the mild climate, low cost of living, and rich history, especially where Mississippi is concerned. Recreation was also noted as a driving factor.

Jeannie Zieren, Director of Communication and Marketing for Mississippi Main Street Association, said the reasons people are considering a move to the Magnolia State includes those and several other factors.

“I live in Oxford, and I know that there are people moving here from California and even other countries just for quality of life and cost of living,” Zieren explained.

People who are leaving states like California for Mississippi report they made the move because of the prevalence of natural disasters, the higher cost of living, and higher crime rates in the Golden State, she added.

Areas of Mississippi that are popular moving destinations include the Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, Tupelo and Desoto County. The coastal areas are popular for the beaches, food and other recreational activities, while cities like Hattiesburg, Starkville and Oxford offer the benefits of being college towns. Zieren said towns with community colleges are also popular.

The economic impact of these areas span well outside of the main cities as well, making them ideal places to relocate to when considering Mississippi.

“Even the economic bubble here affects surrounding communities positively,” Zieren described about Oxford. “And I think you can say that about a lot of epicenters in the state. Tupelo’s success and growth has affected positively the growth of surrounding Main Street communities like Nettleton and Saltillo.”

Main Street communities across Mississippi are reporting that retirees are especially drawn to the state for its low cost of living, family friendly atmosphere, and slower pace of life. For working adults, the popularity of remote work brought on by the COVID pandemic has allowed people to choose where they live even more.

“They’re choosing to live where they can raise their family, or just have a more peaceful quality of life,” Zieren said. “There’s a lot less noise in Mississippi.”

As for recreation, Mississippi offers plenty of outdoor activities, such as kayaking and canoeing in the various lakes and rivers. Visiting state parks and beaches along the coast are also high on the list.

Zieren noted that trails and cycling are growing in popularity. Some local Main Street organizations hold annual events around cycling, and there are rails-to-trails for residents and visitors alike to explore, such as the Tanglefoot Trail.

Mississippi is also known for its hospitable population, great food, famous authors, and its influence on the nation’s music. Zieren said when people visit, they not only find the state to be a great place to live, they strongly consider making it their home.

“I love when I hear when people come here, any of these predisposed ideas are debunked, and they love it,” Zieren said.

While the state is popular with retirees, Zieren believes the state should also focus on ensuring there are jobs for young people, including recent college graduates.

“I think we’re doing well with retirees, and to some extent the families. But I think our focus still really needs to be on combating the brain drain. So many young people who are educated here still leave for Dallas and Austin and Nashville,” she added.

Zieren hopes the Main Street Association will be invited to sit in on discussions with local and state policymakers focused on future endeavors as they find ways to attract even more people to make the state their home, whether they have grown up in Mississippi or are discovering it for the first time.