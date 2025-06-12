Mississippi AI Talent Accelerator Program unveiled by Governor Reeves

Over $9 million in funding is being director Mississippi colleges and universities for AI and machine learning workforce development.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced an initiative Thursday geared towards the development of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and technical capacities in Mississippi’s colleges and universities to support the expansion of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The initiative, known as the Mississippi AI Talent Accelerator Program, or MAI-TAP, establishes a training infrastructure that benefits the broader technology and information sectors. It is a collaboration between AccelerateMS, the Mississippi Development Authority, and AWS.

Reeves said Mississippi’s strategy for AI and machine learning workforce development is organized around five core items:

Investing in human capital infrastructure: Building a skilled workforce for foundational infrastructure roles.

Learning literacy for Mississippians: Promoting basic understanding and competencies across the state’s population.

Education and industry-specific use cases: Aligning AI education with industry-driven applications.

Upskilling for product innovation: Enhancing skills for those creating new tools and technologies.

Research infrastructure: Supporting the capacity for AI/machine learning innovation and technology advancement.

“This is another bold step forward for Mississippi,” said Governor Reeves. “We’re not just preparing for the future – we’re building it. This investment will help to ensure that Mississippians are equipped with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis – Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The initiative will be led by the newly established AI Workforce Readiness Council. The council will be headed by Kollin Napier of the Mississippi Artificial Intelligence Network.

During a press conference, Reeves announced more than $9 million in grant funding to several institutions of higher learning in Mississippi.

“The grants are a strategic investment in Mississippi’s future workforce and economic competitiveness,” he said, noting that each higher learning institution will seek private funding and resources coupled with state funding.

Each school will appoint a designated representative to actively participate on the AI Workforce Readiness Council.

AccelerateMS Executive Director Dr. Courtney Taylor said the state’s higher education institutions will incorporate AI training in all classes, including liberal arts courses.

According to the governor’s office, the following schools received funding:

Alcorn State University: $1.15 million to train individuals in southwest Mississippi on digital literacy and artificial intelligence fundamentals. This funding will also allow for the deployment of telehealth resources through ASU’s School of Nursing to improve healthcare access to underserved, rural communities.

Belhaven University: $390K to hire a dedicated AI program chair and integrate AI content into its online MBA curriculum to ensure working professionals have practical, industry-aligned AI skills.

Jackson State University: $1.3 million to launch an Executive On Roster (XOR) program to engage AI experts and provide real-time industry insights, ensuring that workforce participants have relevant and appropriate skills. JSU student consulting teams will partner with Millsaps College to deliver AI-powered small business support to cultivate tech-driven startups and enhance Mississippi’s small business ecosystem.

Millsaps College: $1 million to build upon an existing private investment. Millsaps will establish an endowed chair in AI and Emerging Technology. Through the ELSEWORKS student consulting program and in partnership with JSU, Millsaps will assist small businesses with AI integration.

Mississippi College: $723K to leverage existing, private funding. Mississippi College’s funding will create a 12-hour certificate and a 6-hour microcredential in their School of Law to ensure Mississippi’s future and current lawyers have knowledge needed to thrive in the AI/machine learning enabled world.

Mississippi State University: $2.2 million to establish an endowment and seek private match for AI/machine learning workforce and research initiatives. This includes two new faculty lines and the development of a graduate certificate in Data Center Construction Management – one of the first of its kind nationally.

University of Southern Mississippi: $1.24 million to establish a Maritime AI Innovation Lab to accelerate AI adoption in Mississippi’s Blue Economy. The Lab will focus on port efficiency, vessel safety, and supply chain optimization. Additionally, USM will launch a master’s degree in Robotics and Intelligent Systems. Funding includes support for faculty, graduate researchers, and critical GPU infrastructure. USM will establish an endowment and seek private match to support AI/machine learning research and application of innovations.

“This is about more than just jobs—it’s about opportunity,” said Governor Reeves. “With this initiative, we’re ensuring that Mississippi leads the way in AI and machine learning innovation, as well as workforce readiness. It’s another big day for Mississippi.”