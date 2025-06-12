Magnolia Mornings: June 12, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Harrison County standoff turns fatal

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said late Wednesday that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team that occurred near Turan Road and Highway 67 in Saucier that evening.

DPS said officers originally responded to a call to a residence that developed into an hours-long stand-off situation.

WLOX reported that Harrison County deputies “initially responded to a home in the area in reference to a court order for an adult male. While making contact, HCSD says the man fired shots at deputies and then barricaded himself in a shed near the home.”

DPS said the exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement officers resulted in the subject receiving fatal injuries. No officers were injured during the encounter.

DPS noted that MBI is currently assessing the incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

2. Students embrace STEM at JSU STEM Camp

Gregory engages with campers as they explain their plans for the CO₂ contest. (Aron Smith/ Jackson State University Communications)

Jackson State University recently partnered with Rice University and ExxonMobil for a second year to bring the Tapia STEM camp to nearly 200 Mississippi high school students.

The 2025 Carbon STEM Summer Camp was held last week on JSU’s campus for students in grades 9 through 12. The camp aimed to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Organizers said through a partnership with Rice University’s Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity in Education, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company, and JSU’s Upward Bound program, students gained valuable experience in environmental science, public speaking, and collaboration — all while building skills that position them for future careers in STEM fields.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Tensions rise in Middle East

This combo of pictures show President Donald Trump, left, addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, March 4, 2025, and a handout of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attending a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis – Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “The U.S. is moving to draw down its presence in parts of the Middle East to essential personnel, the State Department and Pentagon said Wednesday, as tensions in the region rise, sending oil prices higher.”

“The State Department said that it ordered the departure of all nonessential personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and authorized the departure of nonessential personnel and family members from Bahrain and Kuwait,” WSJ reported. “At the same time, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from across the Middle East, a defense official said. U.S. troops based in the region aren’t affected, officials said.”

WSJ went on to report, “The heightened tensions come ahead of the latest round of nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. … Iranian Defense Minister Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh said earlier on Wednesday that ‘some say that if negotiations fail, the situation may escalate into conflict.'”

2. Southern Baptist Convention calls for overturning same-sex marriage

Messengers raise their ballots in support of a motion put up for vote during a Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

The New York Times reports that the Southern Baptist Convention “voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to call for the overturning of the Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage, with strategists citing the successful effort that overturned the right to legal abortions as a possible blueprint for the new fight.”

“The denomination has long opposed gay marriage, but Tuesday was the first time its members have voted to work to legally end it,” NYT reported. “Expanding on conservatives’ success in overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, the vote signals growing evangelical ambitions to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruling that was handed down 10 years ago this month.”

NYT added, “The measure opposing same-sex marriage was part of a sweeping and unusually long resolution under the title, ‘On Restoring Moral Clarity through God’s Design for Gender, Marriage, and the Family.’ It includes calls for defunding Planned Parenthood, for ‘parental rights in education and healthcare,’ and ensuring ‘safety and fairness in female athletic competition,’ a reference to the debate over transgender women in women’s sports.”

Sports

1. Big 3 players earn All-American honors

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

College baseball players are Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Mississippi State earned All-American honors on Tuesday. Here are the ones who made the national list:

Ole Miss – Pitcher Hunter Elliott (3rd Team – National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association)

Southern Miss – Pitcher JB Middleton (1st Team – National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association), Second baseman Nick Monistere (1st Team – National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association), and Pitcher Colby Allen (3rd Team – National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association)

Mississippi State – Third baseman Ace Reese (3rd Team – Perfect Game)

2. Delta State baseball to host fall Alumni Weekend

(Photo from Delta State Athletics)

Delta State Head Coach Rodney Batts is inviting all baseball alumni to the Statesmen Baseball Alumni Weekend September 26 and 27.

According to DSU Athletics, the weekend kicks off with the Fred Rossi Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, September 26 at the Cleveland Country Club. After the golf tournament, attendees are invited to Harvey Stadium at Ferriss Field for a baseball scrimmage with the 2025-26 team, followed by a Baseball Alumni Social hosted by the Delta State Alumni Association at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, September 27, there will be a luncheon and an alumni game with the option of father/son participation. The day and weekend concludes with a pregame tailgate in Statesmen Park before DSU Football takes on Erskine College at 6 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Futures down as investors await U.S., China trade agreement approval

CNBC reports that stock futures fell early Thursday “after the S&P 500 saw its first negative session in four, pressured by a slide in Boeing shares following a crash in India.”

“Wall Street continues to wait for more developments on trade, especially between the U.S. and China, as talks between the two countries have been a focal point this week,” CNBC reported. “U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for finishing trade talks with countries before higher U.S. levies take effect, but that the extensions may not be necessary.”

CNBC continued, “U.S. and Chinese officials reached a trade agreement in London after two days of discussion this week, but the deal outline still awaits approval from Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.”

2. C Spire named Arctic Wolf Southeast Partner of the Year

(Photo from BusinessWire / C Spire)

BusinessWire reports that Mississippi-based C Spire has been named Arctic Wolf Southeast Partner of the Year for 2025.

“This recognition highlights the company’s exceptional leadership in cybersecurity, outstanding service delivery, and commitment to helping mutual customers drive innovation and achieve stronger security outcomes,” the report stated.

“We are honored to be recognized as Arctic Wolf Southeast Partner of the Year and look forward to delivering even more cybersecurity innovation and value for our customers,” said Drake Cushing, Senior Vice President and General Manager for C Spire Business. “Cybersecurity threats and their constant advancement in attack methods continue to grow and require forward-focusing technology to protect businesses. Through our partnership with Arctic Wolf, C Spire continues to deliver advanced technology our customers need and expect from us.”