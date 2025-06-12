A victory for sorority sisters: The DOE affirmed what every 18-year-old pledge already knew

FILE - The U.S. Department of Education building is seen in Washington, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Lesley Davis says it turns out, sororities are for women after all.

The U.S. Department of Education‘s Office of Civil Rights (DOE OCR) just affirmed what every sorority woman in America knew before she ever walked into her chapter — a sorority is for women.

In a statement that would’ve been self-evident five minutes ago—just as it was over a century ago when sororities were first formed—the Department announced: “A sorority that admits male students is no longer a sorority by definition and thus loses the Title IX statutory exemption for a sorority’s single-sex membership practices.”

Translation: If you let men in, you’re not a women’s organization anymore. You’re just another co-ed club.

Title IX has had a carveout for single-sex organizations almost from its inception. That means sororities and fraternities have a legal right to exist as women-only and men-only spaces. But if you start letting men who “identify as women” into the sisterhood, you forfeit that protection. The colleges and universities that support you are now on notice: support a sorority that admits men, and you lose the legal exception.

In the same announcement, the Department of Education also declared June as Title IX Month, “…in honor of the fifty-third anniversary of Title IX of the Educational Amendments (1972) being signed into law. June will now be dedicated to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity.”

What better way to kick it off than by reaffirming that Title IX was written to protect women—not radical gender ideologies. While not a new law, this DOE OCR clarification carries enormous weight—it reaffirms the longstanding legal basis for single-sex sororities under Title IX.

Unfortunately, the National Panhellenic Conference (NPC), the umbrella organization over sororities nationwide—and the national sorority leadership of every national sorority have fallen prey to the same woke mind virus that has inundated our entire culture: all 26 sororities now allow men who “identify as women” to join our female-only sororities, forcing radical and dangerous policies onto chapters and loyal alumnae who disagree.

Case in point:

In 2022, Kappa Kappa Gamma’s national leadership forced the chapter at the University of Wyoming to accept Artemis Langford, a 6-foot-two, 260-pound man, despite the protests of women in the house. When some brave sorority members took legal action, they were dismissed as bigots.

The message was chilling: If you’re a woman standing up for women, you’re the problem.

According to court documents, multiple female collegiate sorority members testified that Langford would linger in common areas in the KKG house, stare at them, and become visibly aroused. KKG is openly supporting the sexual harassment of their members and sacrificing the safety and privacy of their sisters to the sexual desires of a man dressed as a woman.

And this isn’t the only example.

For years now, a small but quickly-growing army of sorority women across the country—mothers, professionals, sisters, and friends—have watched in disbelief as NPC and national sorority leadership cast aside women who dared to say what biology, common sense, and the law have always affirmed: Men do not belong in women’s private spaces.

We watched as Kappa Kappa Gamma expelled two loyal alumnae for objecting to a man being admitted as a sister. Patsy Levang and Cheryl Tuck-Smith, two lifelong members of Kappa Kappa Gamma for over 50 years? Booted from the organization for opposing their sorority’s decision to admit trans identifying men.

We watched Phi Mu do the same. Phi Mu alumnae Michele Bunker, Carolyn Cook Maiden, Carolyn Carroll Neese, Stephanie Mire Theriot? Stripped of their membership after defending the sorority’s single-sex status and posting about their Christian faith. Michele was mocked by her morally-superior woke sisters as a “Southern pearl clutcher, transphobic, and ignorant” simply for defending single-sex sisterhood.

These cases are not isolated incidents. The political sorority purge is well underway.

Payton McNabb—the young woman permanently injured by a trans-identifying male volleyball player—was kicked out of Delta Zeta for daring to confront a man wearing a dress in a women’s restroom at Western Carolina University.

Jaycie Barton of the University of Texas? Expelled from Zeta Tau Alpha after posting a TikTok with conservative views.

Emily Hines of Louisiana State University? Kicked out of Alpha Phi after posting a TikTok questioning the current cultural obsession with gender.

In an unbelievable twist of Orwellian nonsense, Chi Omega expelled a man from their sorority—not because he is a man—but because he “identified” as non-binary and not as a woman.

The message from NPC and national sorority leaders is clear: Conform to GroupThink or get out. There’s no room for dissent, even when it comes to basic biology, privacy, and safety. They’ve even instituted snitch lines where a sister can report a sister for WrongThink.

But today, we mark a turning point.

The DOE OCR is now rightly investigating the University of Wyoming for “allegedly allowing males to join and live in female-only intimate and communal spaces.”

Additionally, Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado is now under federal investigation for allegedly failing to protect girls by housing trans identifying males with females in overnight accommodations. And these are not isolated incidents.

These are seismic pronouncements to NPC and national sorority leadership—and a lifeline to women who simply want a women’s only space.

Because let’s be honest: Many thought our sororities were lost. Many assumed the national leadership was too far gone, too captured by the radical left, and too far removed from reality and our founding ideals to ever recover.

We joined a sorority for lifelong bonds of friendship, mentoring, and leadership development—not to be policed, punished, and replaced by men. Parents entrust their daughters to these organizations and universities expecting safety, integrity, and honesty. They did not sign up to fund radical social experiments at the expense of their daughters’ well-being.

So, to every alumnae who walked away in frustration and disbelief: come back and join us in the fight. If you’re not involved, get involved. If you lost faith, re-engage. This is the moment to fight for who we are—and for what we stand for: Sisterhood.

And to NPC and national sorority leadership: It’s time you stand with women. Get your politics out of our sororities and return our organizations to their founding principles—creating supportive, lifelong bonds of sisterhood among women.

Or maybe it’s time to clear out the woke leaders who infested our sororities with this political division. Sororities were meant to empower women—not silence them, not replace them, and certainly not betray them. NPC, you have betrayed us all.

And to the rest of the country: This isn’t just a sorority issue. It’s a women’s rights issue—it’s about whether women have any spaces left that are truly their own.

This fight isn’t over.

Because what happened in Wyoming and Jefferson County—where girls were told they didn’t matter—should never happen again. What happened to Payton McNabb, to the KKG and Phi Mu alumnae, and to countless others silenced and slandered—should never happen again.

Women will no longer be silenced.

This has been a long-fought win. And we’re only getting started.