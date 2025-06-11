Foote wins re-election to Jackson’s Ward 1 by 8 votes

“The lesson here is that every vote counts,” Ashby Foote said.

Incumbent Jackson Ward 1 City Councilman Ashby Foote has narrowly won his re-election bid, holding off his nearest challenger by only eight votes, according to unofficial results tabulated Wednesday morning by election officials.

“The lesson here is that every vote counts,” Foote said after defeating fellow Independent Grace Greene and Democratic nominee Jasmine Barnes.

Preliminary results show Foote received 35 percent or 1,739 votes to Greene’s 33.4 percent or 1,731 votes and Barnes’ 33 percent or 1,716 votes.

Mississippi does not have runoff elections in Municipal General Elections, meaning a plurality vote in a multi-candidate race can win without achieving the usual 50 percent plus one vote.

The results must be certified by Friday, June 13.

On Wednesday, members of the Jackson Election Commission counted two absentee ballots and seven affidavits while Foote and Barnes watched nearby.

After it was made known that one voter was given the wrong ballot, election officials recounted all 800 absentee ballots cast before the June 3 Municipal General Election.

When questioned about the voter receiving the wrong ballot, City Clerk Angela Harris only said, “There was an error.”

Before Wednesday, 10 votes separated Foote, a former Republican turned Independent, and Greene.

Now, that the race has been called, Foote said he is ready to continue “moving forward to make Jackson what it can be.” He has served on the Jackson City Council since 2014.

As of press time, there has been no word on whether Greene and Barnes will concede the election or challenge the results.

The new term for Foote begins July 1.