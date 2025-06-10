The Lucky Rabbit: A treasure hunt through Hattiesburg’s most charming time capsule

It’s a place where stories are passed down and curated treasures anxiously await new owners.

If you’ve ever strolled the streets of downtown Hattiesburg on a sunny Saturday and caught the scent of fresh popcorn mingling with old books and vintage vinyl, chances are you’ve already met The Lucky Rabbit. Spread out within two large brick buildings on Mobile Street, this vintage market isn’t just a shop—it’s an experience, a throwback, and a little slice of magic all rolled into one quirky package.

Let me just say this: if you’ve never visited The Lucky Rabbit, you’re in for a treat. Add it to your list. No, scratch that. Put it at the top. Whether you’re a collector, a decorator, a nostalgia junkie, or just someone who appreciates a good story behind the things we bring into our homes, you’ll find something here that speaks to you. The Lucky Rabbit offers a shopping experience like no other.

The Lucky Rabbit opens its doors every Saturday and Sunday—and folks line up, rain or shine. And for good reason. Inside, the space stretches out like a rabbit hole of curated chaos, where every corner offers a new surprise. One minute, you’re admiring a 1970s Coca-Cola vending machine; the next, you’re flipping through stacks of vintage Southern cookbooks or admiring a well-loved typewriter that practically demands you sit down and write something poetic.

(Photo from The Lucky Rabbit)

What truly sets this place apart is the sense of community it fosters. Owners Abby and Brandon Thaxton haven’t just created a marketplace; they have also made a space that brings people together through shared memories and a love of all things retro. Their passion for repurposing, reimagining, and storytelling is evident in every display. Nothing here feels randomly placed — the Lucky Rabbit is a place of creative intention. Every item has been carefully selected, cleaned, and presented like a treasure, waiting for someone to fall in love with it.

And let’s talk about those displays. The Lucky Rabbit is famous for its immersive installations that transport you straight into the past—or into the heart of a movie scene. Remember the Stranger Things living room setup? Or how about the life-size replica of The Office’s Dunder Mifflin desk? Yes, that happened. The holiday displays are also a customer’s favorite — who doesn’t want to recreate the iconic scene from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation? “I don’t know, Margo!” The answer is everyone, everyone wants to do that, and that’s why Lucky Rabbit customers line up for these creative displays! These over-the-top vignettes are Instagram gold, but they’re more than just photo ops. They reflect the shop’s spirit: a little weird, a lot creative, and entirely in love with the art of nostalgia.

(Photo from The Lucky Rabbit)

Hattiesburg has always had a strong sense of identity, and The Lucky Rabbit fits right in. It honors the past while still inviting everyone to have a little fun in the present. It’s one of those rare places that appeals to everyone—from college students on a thrifting adventure to grandparents looking for a piece of their youth. And children? Oh, they’re wide-eyed from the moment they walk in, especially when they discover the vintage arcade games and quirky toy displays.

Now, if you’re wondering what you might find to take home, the answer is: just about anything! Vintage clothing, furniture, original artwork, old-school signage, glassware, repurposed pieces made by local artisans—it’s like walking through Pinterest, but everything’s for sale. Some of my most prized possessions in my home came from The Lucky Rabbit–and I never went looking for them; they found me, so to speak. To top it all off, the prices are fair. This isn’t a museum of unreachable antiques. It’s a place where stories are passed down and curated treasures anxiously await new owners.

Beyond the goods, The Lucky Rabbit also gives back. They’ve partnered with local organizations, hosted fundraisers, and even collaborated with Southern Miss and other groups to keep the energy flowing through downtown. It’s a business, yes—but one with a beating heart for Hattiesburg and its people.

(Photo from The Lucky Rabbit)

So, the next time you’re planning a weekend adventure, consider making a stop in the Pine Belt and letting yourself get wonderfully lost inside The Lucky Rabbit. Take your time. Dig through the crates, flip through the records, and read the handwritten tags that tell the stories behind the stuff. You might walk in looking for a lamp and walk out with a typewriter, a tin lunch box, and a renewed sense of creativity. (Don’t say I didn’t warn you).

There’s something comforting about a place that reminds you of where you’ve been while also giving you space to dream about where you’re going. That’s the kind of magic The Lucky Rabbit deals in. Lucky for us, it’s right here in Mississippi.