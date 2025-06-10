Magnolia Mornings: June 10, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Riley Center announces Fall, Winter Performing Arts Series artists

(Photo from Riley Center website)

Mississippi State’s Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts 2025-26 announced its Fall and Winter Performing Arts Series on Monday.

The six-concert season begins in August and runs through January 2026, and features artists whose influence spans genres and generations, including the legendary Marshall Tucker Band, soulful powerhouse Leela James, country music icon Randy Travis, the dynamic vocal group Straight No Chaser, Tony Award-winning performer Leslie Odom Jr. and the timeless rock band Kansas.

All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Riley Center’s restored Victorian theater.

Season tickets for the upcoming series are now on sale, with prices ranging from $215 to $600 for VIP seating. Current ticketholders must renew by June 27 to retain their existing seats.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. House Homeland Security chair to resign

(Photo from X)

The Hill reports that Tennessee Congressman Mark Green (R) on Monday “said he plans to resign from Congress after the House holds a final vote on the party’s ‘big, beautiful bill,’ giving up his seat as well as his leadership post on the House Homeland Security Committee. Green said he has already lined up a job outside of Congress.”

The Hill went on to report that the decision “earned a muted response from Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the Homeland Security panel’s ranking member.”

“While he was only chair for a couple years, I join our colleagues in wishing him well in the private sector,” Thompson said in a statement.

Without Green, the House will stand with 219 Republicans and 212 Democrats.

2. Trump orders Marines to L.A. to help quell unrest

President Donald Trump, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Wall Street Journal reports the Trump administration has taken “the rare step of deploying active-duty Marines” to the Los Angeles area to quell protests and riots.

“As the protests ran into a fourth night, Mayor Karen Bass said the city was largely quiet and public assemblies had been calm. There was ‘a fringe element’ responsible for vandalism and unrest, she said,” WSJ reported. “Earlier Monday, the U.S. military announced the deployment of roughly 700 Marines to the L.A. area to protect federal buildings and personnel.”

WSJ added, “Protests also spread to San Francisco, where thousands of people marched for miles Monday night before police declared an unlawful assembly around 10 p.m. A contingent that refused to disperse appeared to resist arrest and were met with force by San Francisco police, who warned they would deploy chemical agents, batons and projectiles if anyone else tried to flee.”

Sports

1. Shuckers’ Adams, Crow earn MiLB honors

(Photos from Shuckers)

Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Biloxi Shuckers’ Luke Adams has been named the Southern League Player of the Week and Coleman Crow has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week.

The pair are the first Shuckers players to earn weekly honors from the Southern League this season.

It marks the first time the Shuckers have swept the weekly awards in the Southern League since May 26 to June 2, 2019, when Alec Bettinger and Trent Grisham were named the league’s Pitcher and Player of the Week.

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium will be packed once again in 2025, the Ole Miss Athletics Department said Monday when they announced that Ole Miss football has sold out their reserved seat season tickets for the second straight season.

The school said it marks the eighth season-ticket sellout in modern Ole Miss football history.

Ole Miss has also sold out of on-campus parking passes.

Single-game tickets could be made available at a later date if visiting SEC or non-conference opponents return their allotments.

Markets & Business

1. Investors await news of U.S., China trade talks

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (from RapidResponse47 stream on X)

CNBC reports that stock futures were little changed Tuesday “as investors waited for more insight on trade discussions between the U.S. and China.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 26 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were marginally higher,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “Those moves follow a muted day on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on trade talks between officials from the two countries. The discussion is slated to resume on Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the situation told CNBC.”

2. UMMC acquires Merit Health Madison

(Photo from cantonms.gov)

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is expanding its footprint with the acquisition of Merit Health Madison, which now operates as UMMC Madison.

UMMC said with 67 licensed beds, the Canton-based hospital will not only provide needed care in the area but additional training opportunities for future health care providers.

This acquisition, finalized May 1, allows the hospital to continue to provide a wide range of community hospital services, including emergency services, medical-surgical care, ICU, pulmonology, pathology, cardiology, radiology, neurology, nephrology, general surgery and GI services.

UMMC said the hospital will operate as a community hospital, much like UMMC Grenada and UMMC Holmes County, retaining privileges for non-UMMC community physicians alongside UMMC providers.