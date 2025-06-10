Field set for court-ordered special legislative elections as a result of redistricting

Three seats will be unopposed in the special elections. Four will be decided in the August Primary with the other seven determined in November’s General Election.

Qualifying ended Monday for the court-ordered special legislative elections resulting from this year’s redistricting.

A federal three-judge panel mandated new legislative district boundaries be drawn to increase majority minority districts in areas in North Mississippi and the Pine Belt. This affected more than a dozen legislative districts.

Three seats will be unopposed in the special elections: Senate District 34 with Senator Juan Barnett (D), Senate District 41 with Senator Joey Fillingane (R), and House District 36 with Rep. Karl Gibbs (D).

Four races will be decided in the August 5 Primary Elections while the other seven will be determined in the November 4 General Election.

Here are the qualified candidates for the special elections as reported by the Mississippi Republican and Democratic parties late Monday night.

Senate District 1

Michael McLendon (incumbent) – Republican

Jon Stevenson – Republican

Chris Hanna – Democrat

Senate District 2

Charlie Hoots – Republican

Theresa Gillespie Isom – Democrat

Kelly Lisa Andress – Democrat

Robert Walker – Democrat

Note: Incumbent Senator David Parker announced last Thursday he would not be seeking re-election

Senate District 11

Reginald Jackson (incumbent) – Democrat

Abe Hudson, Jr. – Democrat

Kendall Lee Prewett – Republican

Senate District 19

Kevin Blackwell (incumbent) – Republican

Dianne Dodson Black – Democrat

Senate District 34

Juan Barnett (incumbent) – Democrat

Senate District 41

Joey Fillingane (incumbent) – Republican

Senate District 42

Robin Robinson (incumbent) – Republican

Randy Robinson – Republican

Donald Hartness – Republican

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson (incumbent) – Republican

Christopher Lott – Republican

Shakita Taylor – Democrat

Note: State Senator John Polk was paired with Johnson during the redistricting process but Polk decided to retire from the Senate instead of seeking re-election and running against Johnson.

Senate District 45

Anna Rush – Republican

Johnny DuPree – Democrat

House District 16

Rickey Thompson (incumbent) – Democrat

Brady Davis – Democrat

House District 22

Jonathan Lancaster (incumbent) – Republican

Justin Crosby – Democrat

House District 36

Karl Gibbs (incumbent) – Democrat

House District 39

Dana McLean (incumbent) – Republican

Mitchell Wiggins – Republican

House District 41