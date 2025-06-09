Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi ranked 16th in U.S. for...

Mississippi ranked 16th in U.S. for education in latest Kids Count national report

By: Frank Corder - June 9, 2025

  • A decade ago, Mississippi ranked 48th in education in the annual publication.

The 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book released today reports that Mississippi’s education ranking has climbed to 16th in the nation, the state’s highest ranking ever. The state ranked 48th in 2014.

Last year, the Data Book ranked Mississippi 30th in education.

Over the past decade, the Mississippi Department of Education notes that the statewide graduation rate has risen from 75 percent to 89.2 percent, higher than the national average.

The 2025 KIDS COUNT Data Book is a 50-state report of data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, analyzing how children and youth are faring across the nation. The Data Book reports on national and state data from 16 indicators related to economic well-being, education, health, and family and community factors. The Data Book then ranks the states according to how children are faring overall.

Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education, said in a statement that Mississippi’s momentum in education is the result of strong policies and dedicated, effective educators.

“Our students’ achievements have made the state a national leader in improving academic outcomes,” Evans stated. “I am tremendously proud that our national ranking for education has steadily climbed from 48th in 2014 to 16th in 2025. Mississippi students have proven once again that there is no limit to what they can accomplish with the strong support of Mississippi educators.”

Overall, the Data Book ranked Mississippi 48th in child well-being, up one spot from the prior year.

You can read the full Data Book report on Mississippi here.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 6, 2025

Court-ordered special legislative elections: See who’s running as of Friday
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 6, 2025

State Senator Parker won’t seek re-election in District 2 special election
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 5, 2025

Democrats celebrate “major victories” in Mississippi municipal elections; Republicans say they are “still winning the war”
Previous Story
News  |  Associated Press  • 
June 9, 2025

Trump’s new travel ban takes effect as tensions escalate over immigration enforcement