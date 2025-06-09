Magnolia Mornings: June 9, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Jackson mayor-elect Horhn announces transition team

(Photo from John Horhn’s campaign on Facebook)

Jackson Mayor-Elect John Horhn on Friday announced his incoming administration’s transition team.

The transition will be led by Attorney Robert Gibbs: Senior Partner with the Gibbs Travis Law Firm and a Former Circuit Court Judge; Attorney Kane Ditto: Principal of State Street, LLC, a real estate development company, and former Mayor of Jackson; Bishop Ronnie Crudup, Sr.: Senior Pastor of New Horizon Church International, longtime community advocate and leader in neighborhood revitalization; Willie Bozeman will serve as Interim Chief of Staff.

“As we prepare to begin a new chapter in Jackson’s history, I am committed to ensuring a transparent transition that seeks to repair Jackson’s reputation and moves our city forward. We are bringing together respected leaders who have expertise in public service, business and government,” Horhn said in a statement. “Our intention is to repair Jackson’s reputation and move our city forward. We will make more announcements concerning the transition in the coming days.”

Horhn takes office July 1.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Protests, riots continue in LA

(Photo from TriciaOhio on X)

As the Los Angeles Times reports, “California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday in a show of force following scattered clashes between immigration agents and protesters and amid a widening political divide between California and the Trump administration.”

“The move by President Trump to activate nearly 2,000 guardsmen marked the first time since 1965 that a president has deployed a state’s National Guard without a request from that state’s governor,” the LA Times reported. “The decision was met with stern rebukes from state and local officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom who said the deployment was “not to meet an unmet need, but to manufacture a crisis.”

The LA Times continued, “On Sunday afternoon, there were tense moments outside a federal detention center in downtown L.A., with officers firing tear gas and less-lethal rounds at protesters. Around 4 p.m., a swarm of protesters streamed onto the southbound side of the 101 Freeway, blocking traffic. The protesters were in a standoff with dozens of officers lined up under the Los Angeles Street bridge.”

2. Thune looks to reset talks on ‘big, beautiful bill’

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) “is looking for a reset and to build momentum on President Trump’s big, beautiful bill after it struggled through a tough week on Capitol Hill.”

“Trump’s July 4 deadline for signing the bill is slipping away as GOP senators battle each other over spending cuts and other issues in the House-passed bill. But Thune wants to get the legislation back on track by convening small working groups to hash out key components of the bill, according to Republicans familiar with his plan,” The Hill reported. “Thune is hoping to build enough momentum in the Senate’s various committees that the components of the bill come together in a grand compromise by the end of the month.”

The Hill noted, “But rank-and-file senators who have some of the strongest objections to the legislation have yet to see key pieces of text.”

Sports

1. USM basketball adds three assistant coaches

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss head coach Jay Ladner announced Friday that Win Case, Luke Adams and Noah Croak will join his staff for the 2025-26 season.

According to the Athletics Department, Case comes to Hattiesburg after most recently being at Ole Miss as the Special Assistant to the Head Coach. Case helped the Rebels to 44 wins over the last two seasons and finished the 2024-25 season as the No. 18 team in the country. Case will be Ladner’s associate head coach for the 2025-26 season.

Adams will be an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles after spending two seasons at Tarleton State. After playing at Texas Tech, Adams took the coaching world by storm and is known as a defensive guru in the coaching ranks.

Croak joins the Southern Miss staff as an assistant coach after several stops at the Junior College and Division I ranks. While at Prairie View A&M, Croak was the youngest active Division I assistant coach in the country.

2. Ole Miss softball’s Binford first-ever Rebel named to NCAA All-Tournament Team

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics is celebrating softball’s Aliyah Binford who has been named to the NCAA’s All-Tournament Team.

The Athletics Department said Binford becomes the first Rebel to ever be named to the All-Tournament Team. She’s one of 12 players in the national field named to the list.

In the Women’s College World Series alone, Binford threw 11.0 innings and allowed no earned runs, while striking out eight batters.

Markets & Business

1. U.S., China meet in London for trade talks

President Donald Trump speaks as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick listen, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The New York Times reports that officials from the Trump administration will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday “for a second round of economic talks, aiming to cement a trade truce between the world’s two largest economies.”

“The talks come at a delicate juncture for the global economy, which has been slowed by uncertainty and supply chain disruptions. In April, the United States paused some of the tariffs that Mr. Trump imposed on dozens of countries to provide time for trade negotiations,” NYT reported.

NYT went on to add, “Those levies, as well as steep import taxes on Chinese goods, were thrust into further uncertainty in late May, when a U.S. trade court deemed them illegal. The tariffs, however, remain in place while an appeal process unfolds. As the U.S. delegation negotiates in London, the Trump administration faces a deadline to make its case to a federal appeals court for why the tariffs should continue.”

2. Futures little changed to open week

CNBC reports that equity futures were little changed Monday “as the S&P 500 trades near a record high and a busy week of potential market-moving news kicks off.”

“S&P 500 futures were up 0.1%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 44 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “The move in futures comes after all three of the major indexes notched their second-straight winning week. The S&P 500 on Friday closed above the 6,000 level for the first time since Feb. 21, and is now less than 3% away from its record closing high.”