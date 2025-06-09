Grand opening of Pass Christian Buc-ee’s Monday

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. – Buc‑ee’s—Texas’s cult‑favorite highway convenience store—opened its first Mississippi location Monday morning at 6 a.m. A celebratory ribbon‑cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Building the mega station was an $80 million dollar investment that included some $15 million in public funds for infrastructure improvements. The travel center sits off I‑10 at Menge Avenue and spans 74,000 square feet, making it one of the largest Buc‑ee’s outlets in the country.

It boasts 126 gas pumps, 24 EV charging stations, and 165 toilets for the full-bladdered passerby. A car wash is also part of the development.

The store will employ approximately 200 local residents in roles spanning cashiers, food service workers, and maintenance staff, with competitive wages ranging from $18 to $24 per hour, according to Harrison County officials.

Officials expect substantial economic benefits. Cliff Williams, a local business owner, told WVUE:

“Buc‑ee’s has the potential to bring more tourism dollars … create massive opportunities for locals.”

Mississippi Highway Patrol is also preparing for increased traffic. Public information officer Landon Orozco said extra troopers will monitor I‑10, with contingency plans to close ramps if backups occur.

Signature Offerings

Buc‑ee’s is renowned for its Texas‑style brisket sandwiches and tacos, Beaver Nuggets (caramel popcorn), beef jerky bars, kolaches, coffee, and fresh fudge. The Pass Christian store will also feature Mississippi-exclusive items.

During Friday’s VIP soft opening, pit‑master Randy Pauly emphasized community and hospitality:

“We are really excited … look at our staff—they’re all from the local area. A year from now, I look forward to them being our future trainers… Their futures are so bright.”

Quantella Lee, a nearby resident, told WLOX:

“Early mornings, evenings, nights—I’ma be there. Gotta get a brisket. If you go to Buc‑ee’s, you gotta get a brisket sandwich.”

Chain Background

Founded in 1982 in Clute, Texas by Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, Buc‑ee’s has grown into a network of mega travel centers famed for their impeccably clean restrooms and wide selection of snacks and merchandise. Their first out‑of‑state expansion occurred in Alabama in 2018, and since then they’ve opened in numerous southern states. Pass Christian marks their first entry into Mississippi—a strategic move to bridge the stretch between Texas and Alabama locations.

Harrison County officials expect Buc‑ee’s to generate secondary growth, prompting other businesses to spring up near the new site.