Take a Dip this Summer: Your guide to Mississippi’s best water parks

When the Mississippi summer heat starts rising (and we all know that it will), consider going to one of Mississippi’s cool (pun intended) water parks. The Magnolia State offers several watery escapes for all ages.

Mississippi certainly knows how to beat the heat and have a good time while we’re at it. Whether you’re sliding at full speed or drifting slowly down a lazy river, there’s a water park here with your name written all over it.

Here’s your Mississippi-made, sun-soaked guide to some of the best water parks in the state.

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park – Choctaw

Tucked away near Philadelphia, this place is a full-fledged water wonderland spanning 23 acres. It has been a go-to for years, and it’s easy to see why: there are wave pools, high-speed slides, and even a white-sand beach area that’ll make you forget you’re not on the coast.

The Back Splash is the big daredevil ride—it sends you flying down backward, which is equal parts fun and “hold on tight.” If you prefer something more relaxing, float down Lake Placid’s lazy river and enjoy the ride.

Gulf Islands Waterpark – Gulfport

Gulf Islands Waterpark feels like summer bottled up and poured out with a splash. With pirate ships, palm trees, and plenty of kid-friendly play areas, it has an easygoing beach town energy.

Did you know that The Horn Island Blaster is the only water roller coaster on the Gulf Coast? And yes, it’s just as wild as it sounds. But don’t worry if you’re not a thrill-seeker—there’s plenty to do for toddlers, teens, and the young-at-heart. Plus, there’s just something about the salty breeze and a snow cone in hand that makes everything better.

Serengeti Springs – Hattiesburg

New to the scene but already making waves, Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo is a fresh take on summer fun. It has a bright, African safari theme that makes it feel a little like a vacation somewhere far away, without ever leaving South Mississippi.

Kids love splashing around in Zoofari Bay, and the Oasis Lazy River is the perfect place to drift with a drink and a smile. If you’re feeling brave, give Python’s Plunge a go—it’s fast, twisty, and not for the faint of heart.

Buccaneer Bay Waterpark – Waveland

Set right on the Gulf, Buccaneer Bay combines big fun with a breezy view. It has everything from fast slides like Pirate’s Plunge to kid-friendly spots like Lil’ Smuggler’s Cove, where the youngest visitors can splash safely.

The 5,000-square-foot pool is the heart of the park, surrounded by three waterslides, tipping buckets, and a variety of interactive features. Add in shaded pavilions and a snack bar that hits the spot, and you’ve got the recipe for an easy, fun-filled day.

Grand Paradise Water Park – Collins

Sometimes, smaller is better—and Grand Paradise in Collins proves it. This park feels like a hometown get-together, where folks laugh loudly, float along, and wave to neighbors between rides.

Try the Blue Typhoon if you’re in the mood for a rush—it’s a 45-foot drop that’ll leave your heart racing. Prefer the slower side of summer? The Wipeout Adventure Lagoon has just the right amount of bounce and splash without the crowd.

Flint Creek Water Park – Wiggins

Flint Creek isn’t your traditional water park—it’s more like a nature retreat with plenty of ways cool off. Built around a gorgeous 650-acre lake, it offers swimming, paddleboarding, and an inflatable aqua park floating right on the water.

It’s quiet, it’s beautiful, and it’s perfect if you’re looking for a break from the usual hustle and bustle. It’s also home to “Watertown USA,” a small but mighty water park, within the park!

Mississippi’s water parks aren’t just about big rides and bright colors—they’re about slowing down, laughing out loud, and making memories that’ll stick long after your towel’s dry.

Whether you’re packing up for a day trip, booking a weekend getaway, or just looking to cool off this summer, there’s certainly a spot waiting for you. So, pack up the sunscreen, grab a towel, and don’t forget your flip-flops. It’s time to soak up the fun—Mississippi style.