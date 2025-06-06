State Senator Parker won’t seek re-election in District 2 special election

FILE - Mississippi state Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, speaks during a debate at the state Capitol on Feb. 7, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann named Parker as the new chairman of the Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee, which will give Parker influence over creating a new initiative process for Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

As of Friday morning, two candidates have filed to run for the DeSoto County seat.

State Senator David Parker (R) announced late Thursday that he would not be running for re-election in the upcoming special election for Senate District 2.

Parker, along with other House and Senate members in DeSoto County, were forced into a special election after a lawsuit filed by the NAACP resulted in a federal three-judge panel mandating new legislative district boundaries be drawn to increase majority minority districts in the north Mississippi area as well as in the Pine Belt.

“After much prayerful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to retire early from my service in the Mississippi Senate,” wrote Parker. “Serving the people of our great state for the past 12 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me throughout these years, and for the many friendships and partnerships that have grown along the way.”

Parker, an optometrist and owner of Olive Branch Eyecare, won a special election in 2012 to serve the remainder of former State Senator Merle Flowers’ unexpired term after he resigned. Parker went on to win re-election in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

In his announcement, Parker said this year marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of his Olive Branch Eyecare office.

“What began as one office has now grown into three locations serving patients throughout our area,” Parker wrote. “Stepping away from the Senate at this time will allow me to return more fully to my practice and once again devote more time to seeing patients and supporting our staff as we continue to care for the vision and health needs of our community.”

Parker said he would fulfill his responsibilities until the completion of the special election and the remainder of his term.

“My commitment to the people of Mississippi remains strong, and I will work diligently to ensure a smooth transition,” he added.

Parker currently serves as the Chairman of the Senate Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency Committee and Vice Chair of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee.

As of Friday morning, two candidates have qualified to run in the Senate District 2 special election – Republican Southaven Alderman Charlie Hoots and Democrat healthcare educator Theresa Gillespie Isom.

Hoots, in his second term, ran unsuccessfully for the Mississippi House of Representatives in 2023 while Isom lost bids for the House in 2019 and the Olive Branch Board of Aldermen in 2021.

The qualifying period for the special election ends on June 9, with the primary election set for August 5 and the general election slated for November 4.