Skip to content
Home
>
Faith
>
Have I betrayed Him?

Have I betrayed Him?

By: C.H. Spurgeon - June 6, 2025

  • Would you betray the Son of Man with a kiss? – Luke 22:48

The kisses of an enemy are deceitful. Let me be on my guard when the world puts on a loving face, for it will, if possible, betray me as it did my Master, with a kiss. Whenever a man is about to stab religion, he usually professes very great reverence for it. Let me beware of sleek-faced hypocrisy, which is assistant to heresy and infidelity.

Knowing how easily the unrighteous are deceived, let me be wise as a serpent to detect and avoid the designs of the enemy. The young man, devoid of understanding, was led astray by the kiss of the strange woman: May my soul be so graciously instructed today that the seductive tones of the world may have no effect upon me. Holy Spirit, let me not, a poor frail son of man, be betrayed with a kiss!

But what if I should be guilty of the same dreadful sin as Judas, that son of perdition? I have been baptized into the name of the Lord Jesus; I am a member of His visible church; I sit at the Communion table: All these are so many kisses of my lips. Am I sincere in them? If not, I am a base traitor. Do I live in the world as carelessly as others do, and yet make a profession of being a follower of Jesus? Then I am exposing my faith to ridicule and leading men to speak evil of the very name Christian. Surely if I act inconsistently, I am a Judas, and it were better for me if I had never been born. Dare I hope that I am innocent in this matter? Then, O Lord, keep me so. O Lord, make me sincere and true. Preserve me from every false way. Never let me betray my Savior. I do love You, Lord Jesus, and though I often grieve You, I still desire to remain faithful even unto death.

O God, forbid that I should be a high-sounding professor and then fall at last into the lake of fire because I betrayed my Master with a kiss.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

C.H. Spurgeon
Devotional material is taken from Morning and Evening, written by C. H. Spurgeon, and used with permission from Truth for Life.
More Like This
More From This Author
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
June 3, 2025

Our Savior’s prayer
Culture  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
June 2, 2025

Left alone
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
June 1, 2025

My beloved
Previous Story
Faith  |  C.H. Spurgeon  • 
June 5, 2025

Heard in His trial