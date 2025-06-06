Court-ordered special legislative elections: See who’s running as of Friday

The qualifying period ends Monday, June 9 with the Primary Election on August 5 and General Election on November 4.

Special legislative elections are being held in north Mississippi and the Pine Belt later this year as a result of a federal three-judge panel ruling that mandated new legislative district boundaries be drawn to increase majority minority districts. This affected more than a dozen legislative districts.

Qualifying for these special elections under the new district boundaries began Monday, June 2, and ends Monday, June 9.

The special elections will include party Primary Elections on August 5. The General Election will be November 4.

While the Mississippi Republican Party is publishing an online list of candidates who qualify for the special legislative elections, the Mississippi Democratic Party is not.

Democrat Party chairman and State Rep. Cheikh Taylor told Magnolia Tribune that they will release their full list when the qualifying period ends. However, that is not stopping Democrat candidates from hitting the ground running and announcing their runs on their own.

As of Friday morning, the following candidates – Republicans and Democrats – have announced they are running in the special legislative elections:

Senate District 1

Michael McLendon (incumbent) – Republican

Jon Stevenson – Republican

Senate District 2

Charlie Hoots – Republican

Theresa Gillespie Isom – Democrat

Note: Incumbent Senator David Parker announced Thursday he would not be seeking re-election

Senate District 11

Reginald Jackson (incumbent) – Democrat

Senate District 19

Kevin Blackwell (incumbent) – Republican

Senate District 34

Juan Barnett (incumbent) – Democrat

Senate District 41

Joey Fillingane (incumbent) – Republican

Senate District 42

Robin Robinson (incumbent) – Republican

Senate District 44

Chris Johnson (incumbent) – Republican

Christopher Lott – Republican

Note: State Senator John Polk was paired with Johnson during the redistricting process but Polk decided to retire from the Senate instead of seeking re-election and running against Johnson.

Senate District 45

Anna Rush – Republican

Johnny DuPree – Democrat

House District 16

Rickey Thompson (incumbent) – Democrat

Brady Davis – Democrat

House District 22

Jonathan Lancaster (incumbent) – Republican

House District 36

Karl Gibbs (incumbent) – Democrat

House District 39

Dana McLean (incumbent) – Republican

Mitchell Wiggins – Republican

House District 41

Kabir Karriem (incumbent) – Democrat

Other Special Legislative Elections Coming

With Tuesday’s municipal election, two other special legislative elections will be forthcoming once State Senator John Horhn (D) and State Rep. Orlando Paden (D) resign to become mayors.

State Senator Horhn is the mayor-elect of Jackson. He represents Senate District 26 and has served in the Legislature since 1993. He is currently the chairman of the Senate Housing Committee and vice chair of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

State Rep. Paden is the mayor-elect for Clarksdale. He represents House District 26 and has served since 2016. He is the vice chair of the House Housing Committee.

The two take the reins at their respective city hall on July 1.

In addition, State Senator David Jordan (D) announced during the special session last week that he would be retiring from serving Senate District 24. He has served since 1993 and is the chairman of the Senate Enrolled Bills Committee.

All three are considered safe Democrat districts.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) will have 30 days to set the special elections to fill these unexpired terms once they resign.

With the other special legislative elections already scheduled for November, it is likely that Reeves would also set these for the same date.