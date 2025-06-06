Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Court-ordered special legislative...

Court-ordered special legislative elections: See who’s running as of Friday

By: Frank Corder - June 6, 2025

Mississippi budget revenue fiscal year 2025
  • The qualifying period ends Monday, June 9 with the Primary Election on August 5 and General Election on November 4.

Special legislative elections are being held in north Mississippi and the Pine Belt later this year as a result of a federal three-judge panel ruling that mandated new legislative district boundaries be drawn to increase majority minority districts. This affected more than a dozen legislative districts.

Qualifying for these special elections under the new district boundaries began Monday, June 2, and ends Monday, June 9.

The special elections will include party Primary Elections on August 5. The General Election will be November 4.

Announced Candidates

While the Mississippi Republican Party is publishing an online list of candidates who qualify for the special legislative elections, the Mississippi Democratic Party is not.

Democrat Party chairman and State Rep. Cheikh Taylor told Magnolia Tribune that they will release their full list when the qualifying period ends. However, that is not stopping Democrat candidates from hitting the ground running and announcing their runs on their own.

As of Friday morning, the following candidates – Republicans and Democrats – have announced they are running in the special legislative elections:

Senate District 1

  • Michael McLendon (incumbent) – Republican
  • Jon Stevenson – Republican

Senate District 2

  • Charlie Hoots – Republican
  • Theresa Gillespie Isom – Democrat
  • Note: Incumbent Senator David Parker announced Thursday he would not be seeking re-election

Senate District 11

  • Reginald Jackson (incumbent) – Democrat

Senate District 19

  • Kevin Blackwell (incumbent) – Republican

Senate District 34

  • Juan Barnett (incumbent) – Democrat

Senate District 41

  • Joey Fillingane (incumbent) – Republican

Senate District 42

  • Robin Robinson (incumbent) – Republican

Senate District 44

  • Chris Johnson (incumbent) – Republican
  • Christopher Lott – Republican
  • Note: State Senator John Polk was paired with Johnson during the redistricting process but Polk decided to retire from the Senate instead of seeking re-election and running against Johnson.

Senate District 45

  • Anna Rush – Republican
  • Johnny DuPree – Democrat

House District 16

  • Rickey Thompson (incumbent) – Democrat
  • Brady Davis – Democrat

House District 22

  • Jonathan Lancaster (incumbent) – Republican

House District 36

  • Karl Gibbs (incumbent) – Democrat

House District 39

  • Dana McLean (incumbent) – Republican
  • Mitchell Wiggins – Republican

House District 41

  • Kabir Karriem (incumbent) – Democrat

Other Special Legislative Elections Coming

With Tuesday’s municipal election, two other special legislative elections will be forthcoming once State Senator John Horhn (D) and State Rep. Orlando Paden (D) resign to become mayors.

State Senator Horhn is the mayor-elect of Jackson. He represents Senate District 26 and has served in the Legislature since 1993. He is currently the chairman of the Senate Housing Committee and vice chair of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

State Rep. Paden is the mayor-elect for Clarksdale. He represents House District 26 and has served since 2016. He is the vice chair of the House Housing Committee.

The two take the reins at their respective city hall on July 1.

In addition, State Senator David Jordan (D) announced during the special session last week that he would be retiring from serving Senate District 24. He has served since 1993 and is the chairman of the Senate Enrolled Bills Committee.

All three are considered safe Democrat districts.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) will have 30 days to set the special elections to fill these unexpired terms once they resign.

With the other special legislative elections already scheduled for November, it is likely that Reeves would also set these for the same date.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 3, 2025

Keating wins contentious Gulfport mayor race
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 3, 2025

Democrats have good night in Mississippi mayor elections
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 3, 2025

Snyder resigns as director of Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services
Previous Story
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
June 6, 2025

State Senator Parker won’t seek re-election in District 2 special election
Next Story
Business  |  Paul Wiseman, Associated Press  • 
June 6, 2025

Hiring in the US slows, though employers still added a solid 139,000 jobs in May