Flaggs concedes Vicksburg mayor race

Former Alderman Willis Thompson, a Democrat, won Tuesday’s election, with no candidate receiving 50 percent of the vote.

Three-term Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs has lost his bid for re-election to former Alderman Willis Thompson. He conceded the race Wednesday afternoon.

Flaggs, a Democrat turned Independent, drew 1,709 votes, or 42 percent in Tuesday’s three-man Municipal General Election.

Thompson, the Democrat nominee, pulled in 1,770, or 44 percent.

Mississippi does not have runoff elections in Municipal General Elections, meaning a plurality vote in a multi-candidate race can win without achieving the usual 50 percent plus one vote.

Flaggs shared a social media statement that said serving as mayor for the past 12 years has been one of the greatest honors of his life, going on to thank the people of Vicksburg for giving him the opportunity.

“Throughout my time in office, we’ve worked together to improve public safety, invest in infrastructure, grow our economy, and position Vicksburg for long-term success. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished — not just as an administration, but as a community,” Flaggs said. “While the outcome of this election was not what I hoped for, I respect the will of the voters and remain confident in the strength and future of our city.”

Flaggs congratulated the incoming administration and wished them the best as they take on the responsibility of leading Vicksburg.

“I stand ready to assist in ensuring a smooth and orderly transition,” Flaggs said. “Vicksburg has always been my home, and I will continue to support its progress in any way I can.”

When polls closed Tuesday, election officials were left to review 111 affidavit ballots as well as tally any mail-in absentee ballots postmarked by June 3. It is unclear if those affidavits had been reviewed at the time of Flaggs’ concession.

Prior to winning the mayor’s office in Vicksburg in 2013, Flaggs served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 1988 until 2013. During his time in the Legislature, he served as chair of the Corrections, Juvenile Justice, and Banking and Finance committees in the House and was an active member of the Appropriations, Constitution, Legislative Budget, Public Health and Human Services, and Rules committees. Flaggs also chaired the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

Flaggs played a key role in the search committee for a new Corrections Commissioner for the State of Mississippi, being appointed by Governor Tate Reeves to lead the committee.