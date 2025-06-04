Magnolia Mornings: June 4, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Sharp appointed Chancery Judge in 19th District

Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that he had appointed Jerry D. Sharp of Ellisville as Chancery Judge for the 19th Chancery District, which covers Jones and Wayne Counties.

This appointment fills a vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Billie Graham. Sharp’s term will begin on July 1, 2025, and will fill the remainder of the four-year term.

According to Reeves’ office, Sharp has been a practicing attorney since 2004. He specializes in litigating all types of Chancery Court matters, including wills, family law, real property, and all matters of equity. He serves as a public defender in Jones County Youth Court, and Guardian Ad Litem in Jones Count Chancery Court and Jones County Youth Court.

National News & Foreign Policy

As The Hill reports, “Elon Musk on Tuesday threw a wrench into Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s (R-S.D.) ambitious plan to get President Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ passed by July 4, calling the legislative agenda passed by the House ‘pork-filled’ and a ‘disgusting abomination.’”

“Musk’s sharp criticism of the bill gives political cover to GOP fiscal hawks, such as Sens. Ron Johnson (Wis.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Rand Paul (Ky.), who are already railing against the legislation,” The Hill reported. “They want to see it include much deeper spending cuts, heightening tensions with GOP colleagues who are worried about cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).”

The Hill went on to note, “Senate Republicans plan to hold a special conference meeting Wednesday afternoon to make more headway on the legislation.”

2. Trump’s increased steel, aluminum tariffs go into effect

The New York Times reports that U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports doubled on Wednesday, “as President Trump continued to ratchet up levies on foreign metals that he claims will help revitalize American steel mills and aluminum smelters.”

“The White House called the increased tariffs, which rose to 50 percent from 25 percent just after midnight Eastern time, a matter of addressing ‘trade practices that undermine national security,'” NYT reported. “They were announced during Mr. Trump’s visit to a U.S. Steel mill last week, and appear to be aimed at currying favor with steelworkers and the steel industry, including those in swing states like Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is based.”

NYT continued, “The higher levies have already rankled close allies that sell metal to the United States, including Canada and Europe. They have also sent alarms to automakers, plane manufacturers, home builders, oil drillers and other companies that rely on buying metals.”

Sports

1. Benefit 5k to support MS Sports Hall of Fame this week

The Farm Bureau Watermelon Classic benefitting the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum will take place on Friday, July 4.

The Hall of Fame said in a statement that the annual event is one of the largest fundraisers for the Museum each year and helps keep the doors open to visitors locally and all across the world to achieve our mission of preserving, protecting and promote Mississippi’s rich sports heritage for this and future generations.

Race day events will include a competitive 5k Run, 5k Walk, and a One Mile Fun Run. Registration closes on July 3.

2. Free ice cream at Shuckers’ game this Friday night

The Dairy Alliance, a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, said in a statement Tuesday that they will be the presenting sponsor of the Biloxi Shuckers’ 10th Anniversary Game on June 6.

The game, which also celebrates the return of the fan-favorite Biloxi Beach Chickens theme night, will be held at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, as the Shuckers take on the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Dairy Alliance said fans will enjoy an exhibit with free ice cream donated by Prairie Farms, branded giveaways, and the chance to meet local dairy farmers from both Alabama and Mississippi.

Markets & Business

1. Trump says China’s Xi “extremely hard to make a deal with”

CNBC reports that President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it was “extremely hard” to make a deal with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“I like President XI of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, as reported by CNBC.

CNBC went on to add, “Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary, said Thursday stateside that trade talks were ‘a bit stalled,’ and the two countries’ leaders would likely need to weigh in. On Monday, a senior White House official told CNBC that Trump and Xi were likely to speak this week. It remained unclear whether such a call had been arranged.”

2. Workers saving more for retirement?

(Graph from Wall Street Journal)

The Wall Street Journal reports workers are putting away a record share of their income for retirement.

“The average savings rate in 401(k) plans rose to a record high 14.3% of income in the first three months of this year, according to a Fidelity Investments analysis of the millions of accounts it manages,” WSJ reported. “That is just a shade below the 15% annual savings rate financial advisers often recommend over a four-decade career.”

WSJ added, “Savings rates are increasing even though account balances fell in volatile markets earlier this year. Most are staying the course, said Mike Shamrell, vice president at Fidelity Investments, which released the data Wednesday.”