Snyder resigns as director of Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services

By: Frank Corder - June 3, 2025

Drew Snyder, executive director of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, gives members of the House of Representatives Medicaid Committee an outline of the state's Medicaid program at the Mississippi Capitol, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

  • The former Mississippi Medicaid director cited “personal family matters.”

Former Mississippi Medicaid Executive Director Drew Snyder has resigned from his post in the Trump Administration as the director and deputy administrator for the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services.

The announcement came Monday, with Politico breaking the news, citing “personal family matters” as the reason for Snyder’s resignation.

Snyder took the federal position in January.

“Drew has played an invaluable role leading our Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services as we began strengthening the programs to better serve the nation’s most vulnerable,” said Dr. Mehmet Oz, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator, in a statement reported by Politico.

Dr. Caprice Knapp has been announced as interim acting director of CMCS. Knapp is currently Medicaid counselor to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Caprice is an incredibly talented leader and will help lead the Center through this transition, ensuring we continue building upon Drew’s efforts,” Oz said.

As previously reported by Magnolia Tribune, Snyder assumed leadership of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in 2018 at a time when the agency had a $47 million projected budget shortfall. During his tenue, the agency achieved six consecutive balanced budgets, and built a nine-figure reserve.

READ MORE: Former state Medicaid chief in line to head program for Trump

In October of last year, Snyder told Magnolia Tribune this happened “despite record enrollment in 2023 and a 10 percent decrease in state support funding since 2017.”

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
