Ole Miss, Southern Miss fall short in NCAA Regionals

Both national seed and regional host Mississippi teams lose by one run to end their 2025 seasons.

Both Ole Miss and Southern Miss saw their NCAA baseball tournament runs end on Monday night, as each team was eliminated in the final games of their respective regionals.

In Oxford, No. 10 national seed Ole Miss was edged out by Murray State in a high-scoring matchup, 12–11.

The Rebels, who lost the opening game in the regional, rallied to force a decisive Game 7 after a dominant 19–8 victory on Sunday over Murray State, but the Racers clinched their first-ever Super Regional berth with Monday’s win.

Meanwhile, in Hattiesburg, No. 16 national seed Southern Miss was narrowly defeated by Miami 5–4 in the regional final.

After dropping their regional opener to Columbia, the Golden Eagles battled back with wins over Alabama, Columbia, and Miami to force a winner-take-all game. However, the Hurricanes secured the victory on Monday to advance.

Ole Miss finishes their 2025 season with an overall record of 43-21 while Southern Miss finished at 47-16.

The exits for both Mississippi teams were part of a broader trend in this year’s tournament, which saw several top-seeded teams, including No. 1 Vanderbilt, eliminated during regional play.

The focus of the college baseball world now shifts to the upcoming Super Regionals, scheduled to begin June 6, as the remaining teams vie for spots in the College World Series in Omaha.