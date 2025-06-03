Skip to content
Keating appears to have won contentious Gulfport mayor race

By: Frank Corder - June 3, 2025

(Photo from Hugh Keating on Facebook)

  • Absentee ballots remain to be counted.

Perhaps the most intriguing Municipal General Election mayor’s race this cycle is in Mississippi’s second largest city of Gulfport.

On Tuesday, voters appear to have chosen to send Republican nominee Hugh Keating to City Hall, electing him to succeed outgoing Mayor Billy Hewes (R) who did not seek re-election.

Unofficial results, according to campaign officials, show Keating up nearly 1,100 votes over Democrat nominee Sonya Williams Barnes.

However, there remains to be counted a reported 1,400 absentee ballots, which are slated to be tallied Wednesday.

The race has drawn interest from national party figures on both sides of the aisle, with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) coming in to support Williams Barnes and South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R) holding a rally backing Keating.

Allegations of vote buying swirled in the race last week, resulting in Williams Barnes meeting with investigators at the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. She has denied any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: Allegations of vote buying in Gulfport mayor’s race leads to AG investigation ahead of Tuesday’s election

Keating ran unopposed in the Republican Party primary while Williams Barnes won the Democratic Primary with over 84 percent of the vote.

Democrats saw an opening after Williams Barnes drew nearly 600 more votes in her primary contest than did Hewes in the 2021 general election.

On Tuesday, it appears over 11,000 Gulfport voters turned out to cast their ballot in the contentious race.

