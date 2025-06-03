Horhn cruises to victory in Jackson Mayor’s race, Ward 1 too close to call

The most interesting race on the ballot in Jackson Tuesday was not for mayor.

Democratic candidate John Horhn secured the win with relative ease after vanquishing embattled Mayor Chokwe Lumumba in their party’s primary. With 100 percent reporting, Horhn captured 67 percent of the vote. Rodney DePriest, who mounted a hard charging independent campaign, was nearest Horhn, with just 28 percent.

The intrigue on Election Day came instead from Ward 1, where incumbent Ashby Foote ran as an independent. Foote, a former Republican candidate and office holder, faced stiff competition from newcomer Grace Greene, who also ran as an independent, and from Democratic candidate Jasmine Barnes.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote

At press time, a camel’s hair separated Foote (1,738), Greene (1,728), and Barnes (1,713). These tallies are with 100 percent of precincts reporting. Municipal elections in Mississippi are decided on a plurality vote, meaning there will be no runoff. Given the proximity of the race, it is too close to call at this point.

Elsewhere in Jackson, the races were not particularly close. Incumbent candidates Montyne Clay (D), Kenneth Stokes (D), and Vernon Hartley (D) all easily defeated their challengers for Ward 2, 3 and 5 Council seats, respectively. Clay finished with 93.7 percent of the vote, while Stokes drew 78.7 percent and Hartley 72.3 percent.

In an open seat vacated by Virgi Lindsay, Democrat Kevin Parkinson (56.7%) defeated Independent Ron Aldridge (39%) and Republican Taylor Turcotte (4%).

Ward 4 and Ward 6 winners were decided during the Democratic Primary earlier this year. Leisha Brown-Thomas won the Ward 6 seat vacated by Aaron Banks. Banks stepped down following his indictment on federal bribery charges that also ensnared Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens, and Jackson City Councilwoman Angelique Hill. Incumbent Brian Grizzell (D) easily won re-election in Ward 4.