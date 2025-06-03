Democrats have good night in Mississippi mayor elections

Here’s a recap of unofficial results as of late Tuesday night.

Mississippi may be considered a red state but in Tuesday’s Municipal General Election, it was Democrats who had a big night.

Here is a look at the top mayor’s race across Mississippi. Results are unofficial as of this reporting.

Jackson

State Senator John Horhn (D) cruised to victory, winning the capital city mayor race with over 66 percent of the vote over five other candidates on the ballot.

Horhn defeated incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba in April’s Democratic Primary runoff election, setting himself up for the general election victory.

Coming in second was Rodney DePriest, an Independent, with nearly 28 percent of the vote.

Vicksburg

Incumbent Mayor George Flaggs, a former Democrat turned Independent, finished second with 42.5 percent of the vote.

Leading the three-man race was Democrat Willis Thompson, a former Alderman, with nearly 44 percent. The two were separated by 61 votes.

Brookhaven

Democrat Larry Jointer appears to have upset incumbent Republican Mayor Joe Cox by less than 40 votes.

Canton

Democrat Tim Taylor appears to be the apparent winner over Republican Chip Matthews and independent candidate Walter Peeples.

Incumbent Mayor William Truly did not seek re-election.

Kosciusko

Mayor Tim Kyle, an Independent, has lost to Marvin Myles Jr., the Democrat nominee, by just over 30 votes.

Gautier

Incumbent Mayor Casey Vaughan, an Independent, easily won re-election over Republican Phil Torjusen in a rematch from four years ago. Torjusen served as mayor before Vaughan.

Greenwood

Incumbent Independent Mayor Carolyn McAdams has lost to Democrat Kenderick Cox. Cox appears to have won with 53 percent of the vote.

Clarksdale

State Rep. Orlando Pace (D) has won the mayor’s race and will replace two term Mayor Chuck Espy (D) who did not run for re-election.

Paden won over two Independent candidates.

Lumberton

Democrat James H. Sandifer Jr. has defeated incumbent Mayor Quincy Rogers, winning over 80 percent of the vote.

Wiggins

Incumbent Independent Mayor Darrell Berry won re-election over Republican challenger Heather Patterson.

Horn Lake

Democrat nominee Jimmy Stokes defeated Republican nominee Danny Klein, the current Alderman-at-Large, to be the new mayor of Horn Lake by roughly 80 votes.

Columbus

Ward 5 City Councilman Stephen Jones, a Democrat, defeated two Independents to win the mayor’s seat. Jones replaces Mayor Keith Gaskin who did not seek re-election.

Starkville

Democrat incumbent Lynn Spruill easily defeated her Republican challenger by winning over 80 percent of the vote.

Collins

Democrat incumbent Mayor Hope Magee Jones defended her seat to win re-election over Republican challenger Gerald Ellzey.

Magee

Republican nominee Mark Grubbs, the current Ward 1 Alderman, defeated Independent Jim Snider to win the open seat. Incumbent Independent Mayor Dale Berry dropped out of the race in May, citing health concerns.

Pearl

Incumbent Republican Mayor Jake Windham won a third term against Democrat nominee Willie Robinson, winning over 78 percent of the vote.

Philadelphia

Republican nominee Jim Fulton, a three-term Alderman, appears to have defeated Democrat nominee Leroy Clemons. Incumbent Mayor James A. Young (D) did not make the Democratic Primary runoff election, finishing third in the field.