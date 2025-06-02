Municipal elections matter. Go vote!

Mayors and city councils/boards of aldermen are where the government rubber meets the road, quite literally.

Tuesday, June 3, is Municipal General Election Day in Mississippi. If you live in a Mississippi city and are thinking of sitting this election out, don’t!

Municipal elections matter more than most realize.

Tired of driving over potholes?

Have your property taxes gone up?

Is your water trickling out of your showerhead?

Are your garbage cans overflowing from not being picked up?

Do you feel safe walking down your street at night?

All of these basic functions of government are driven by your local municipal elected officials. Done well, they drive growth and provide a stable community to raise a family.

Mayors and city councils/boards of aldermen are where the government rubber meets the road, quite literally. Arguably, what is decided at your local City Hall has more impact on your day-to-day life than the decisions being made in Jackson or Washington D.C.

However, municipal races are often overlooked and not given as much consideration as higher profile, higher dollar state or national elections.

The work done at this level is not glamorous. More often than not, it’s not a stepping stone to higher office. It’s just necessary. It is the real, down in the weeds work of government where you are a public servant in its truest form. There are no days off and no short trips to the grocery store. Someone always has a complaint, and it is your job to listen and find a solution whether at the checkout line or the ballfield.

Electing the right people, with the necessary experience, to serve on local city councils, boards of aldermen, and as mayor is important. These races should be more than a popularity contest.

Those who serve at City Hall must make multi-million-dollar decisions that will have generational impacts in your hometown. These officials must be well versed in public policy, know how to balance a budget, have a Rolodex of contacts at the state and federal level, be able to debate issues while still shaking hands when leaving a meeting, and so much more.

Municipal governing is not for the faint of heart.

Given the importance of the day and just how far reaching these offices weave into your daily life, all Mississippi voters, from the smallest town to the Capital City, should take a few minutes this Municipal General Election Day to walk into their local ward precinct, show their ID, and cast their ballot.

Let your voice be heard and participate in your local municipal election. It matters!

And then, commit to being more engaged in what is happening at your City Hall. Go to council or aldermen meetings. Volunteer on local community committees. Ask questions and serve in your community. Don’t just complain on Facebook or in the pew on Sunday morning that the pothole on Main Street is still not fixed.

Go vote, Mississippi!