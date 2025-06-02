Magnolia Mornings: June 2, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

MEMA opening 10 recovery centers for March storms

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that the agency will open 10 disaster recovery centers at noon on Monday, June 2nd, to serve residents in 11 counties who suffered damage during the March 14-15 storms.

MEMA said the President’s approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for Mississippi makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Covington, Grenada, Issaquena, Itawamba, Jefferson Davis, Leflore, Marion, Montgomery, Pike, Smith, and Walthall counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the disaster’s effects.

The Disaster Recovery Centers will open at noon on Monday, June 2nd, and then move to an 8-to-6 pm schedule. For a list of locations, click here.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate showdown over ‘big, beautiful bill’ could rely on parliamentarian

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Hill reports that President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” that passed the U.S. House by one vote “is headed for a showdown with the Senate parliamentarian as Democrats plan to challenge key elements of it, including a proposal to make Trump’s expiring 2017 tax cuts permanent.”

“Senate Democrats are warning ahead of the fight that if Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) makes an end run around the parliamentarian to make Trump’s tax cuts permanent, it would seriously undermine the filibuster and open the door to Democrats rewriting Senate rules in the future,” The Hill reported.

The Hill went on to report, “Democrats will attempt to force the parliamentarian to rule that making the Trump tax cuts permanent would add to federal deficits beyond 2034 — beyond the 10-year budget window — and therefore violate the Senate’s Byrd Rule.”

2. Ukraine, Russia to meet Monday after day of intense attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nov. 18, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

As reported by the New York Times, “A day after exchanging some of the most intense air attacks of the war, Russia and Ukraine were set to meet in Istanbul on Monday for peace talks, discussions that will be complicated by their entrenched positions and the situation on the battlefield.”

“Russia and Ukraine are expected to formally exchange their respective conditions for a deal in the second round of negotiations since the two sides resumed direct dialogue two weeks ago,” NYT reported. “Expectations are low for the talks, which were expected to kick off in the early afternoon local time at a five-star hotel on the European shore of the Bosporus. By 1 p.m. in Turkey, both delegations had arrived at the hotel.”

NYT added, “Moscow and Kyiv are talking under pressure from President Trump, who has alternatively cajoled and chided both countries’ leaders. “

Sports

1. PRCC ends season in loss in NJCAA DII National Championship game

(Photo from PRCC Athletics)

Pearl River Community College’s baseball team finished No. 2 in the NJCAA Division II World Series over the weekend in Enid, Oklahoma, losing the National Championship game to Pasco-Hernando.

This season, PRCC won the MACCC title for the second year in a 53-10 season.

“It wasn’t meant to be. Most importantly, in this moment, I felt like the good Lord had prepared me for this,” head coach Michael Avalon said, per PRCC Athletics. “I never thought we would lose. I can’t allow myself to think that way. I’ll tell you one thing. These young men are fine men from fine families. They are men of faith, and I am so proud of them. I reminded them to walk off this field with their heads up. It’s a special group with much to be proud of.”

2. Shuckers leading Southern League South Division

The Biloxi Shuckers are currently leading the Southern League South Division with a 30-21 record so far this season.

With Sunday’s win, the Shuckers became the first Southern League team to reach 30 wins this season. It marks the first time since 2018 that the Shuckers have reached 30 wins within their first 51 games.

After an off day on Monday, the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers will begin a six-game series against the Montgomery Biscuits at home in Biloxi at Keesler Federal Park. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

The first 250 fans on Tuesday will receive a No. 12 Adrian Houser Shuckers name-and-number shirsey presented by Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in celebration of the Shuckers’ 10th anniversary season and a member of the inaugural team in 2015.

Markets & Business

1. Stocks down as trade tensions flare up

The Wall Street Journal reports that trade tensions between the U.S. and China “are flaring up again, weighing on world markets.”

“U.S. futures and global stocks fell after Beijing denied violating the recent trade truce struck with Washington, pushing back against President Trump’s accusation from late last week,” WSJ reported. “Beijing said it was the U.S. that had ‘seriously undermined’ the truce. It alleged Washington had introduced multiple ‘discriminatory and restrictive measures,’ such as export-control guidelines for AI chips and revoking visas for Chinese students.”

WSJ continued, “Stocks across Asia and Europe saw modest losses Monday. Steel and car stocks got an extra knock after Trump said late last week he would double tariffs on steel and aluminum to 50%, effective Wednesday. The European Union said the increase undermines its trade negotiations with the U.S. and could trigger retaliatory duties.”

2. Retailers raising prices due to tariffs

(Photo from Shutterstock)

CNBC reports that multiple major retailers said they have already raised some prices or plan to hike them in the coming weeks to offset tariffs.

“They include major grocers and consumer goods sellers Costco, Best Buy, Walmart and Target,” CNBC reported, adding, “In some cases, companies have been explicit, citing the estimated toll tariffs will take on their bottom lines and breaking down which countries their supply chains rely on. Other retailers have been less forthcoming, avoiding the word ‘tariff’ and instead blaming strategy shifts or price hikes on ‘macroeconomic uncertainty’ — or simply refusing to point the finger at all.”

CNBC also noted, “Many retailers have reduced or withdrawn their full-year guidance because of tariffs. Companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Macy’s and Best Buy have slashed their profit outlooks. Meanwhile, American Eagle, Canada Goose, Ross and Mattel pulled their full-year guidance.”