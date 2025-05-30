What’s Happening, Mississippi? Things to do in the Magnolia State in June 2025

From Elvis to blueberries, blues to tomatoes, June in Mississippi has something for everyone this summer.

Summer is here and there’s plenty to enjoy about the Magnolia State during the month of June. Here are a few events worth seeing in Mississippi this month.

Festival South – Month of June, Hattiesburg

Festival South, the largest project of the Hattiesburg Concert Association (HCA), is a multi-disciplinary arts celebration that primarily features exceptional performing and visual artists during the month of June.

Artie Events for Families offers free hands-on activities to make art and creativity come alive. The Artie series features activities in music, dance, storytelling, visual art, and more at various venues around town. It’s the perfect road trip companion for families looking to explore imagination and culture all summer long.

“The festival’s mission is simple but powerful: to expose youth to the arts, nurture their appreciation through education, and plant seeds for a lifetime love of creativity,” said Artie Coordinator Jennifer Timidaiski.

Tupelo Elvis Festival – June 4 – 7, Tupelo

Ladies and gentlemen, are you looking for Elvis?

If so, you’ve come to the right place. It’s the Tupelo Elvis Festival, and it’s all Elvis, all day, for this annual festival that features concerts, competitions, a fun run, pop-up art show, and a “Ride Like the King” car show.

What event is complete without a gala? This festival has one. So, strap on those sideburns and head to Tupelo.

Red, White, and Blueberry Festival – June 7, Ocean Springs

Brace yourselves for a spectacular, family-friendly extravaganza that’s not just a festival but a culinary adventure like no other!

This vibrant community is coming together in harmony with the Ocean Springs Fresh Market, creating an atmosphere of excitement. Countless vendors will tantalize your taste buds with an array of blueberry-infused delights that will make your senses dance with joy!

This is not just a festival; it’s a feast for the senses, a celebration of community, and a symphony of flavors.

Don’t miss the Annual Red, White & Blueberry Festival – where the magic happens, and memories are made!

Bentonia Blues Festival – June 19-21, Bentonia

Since 1972, bluesman Jimmy “Duck” Holmes has hosted this annual festival at Holmes Farm, about a mile North of Bentonia on the 3rd Saturday in June.

Related events are often held the week leading up to the Festival at the Blue Front Cafe in Bentonia.

Bring your lawn chair and sunscreen and get ready to hear true blues at the Bentonia Blues Festival.

Tomato Festival – June 28, Crystal Springs

The annual Tomato Festival offers a fun day of shopping, food and fellowship in the Tomatopolis, Crystal Springsi.

The festival planners always pack a lot in one day – outdoor vendor market, farmers market, kiddie parade, shopping and dining with local merchants, an art contest, tours of the Tomato Museum, and a 5K run/walk.

This is hometown fun at its finest.