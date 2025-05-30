Jackson voters to elect next mayor, city council on Tuesday

Independent Zach Servis (top left), Republican Kenny Gee (bottom left), Independent Rodney DePriest (center left), Democrat John Horhn (center right), Independent Lillie Robinson (top right), Independent Kim Wade (bottom right) - Photo taken from candidates' social media

John Horhn is the frontrunner to be the Mayor of Mississippi’s capital city but there are five others name on the ballot. See who is running for mayor and city council in Jackson.

Six candidates will be on the ballot for Mayor in Jackson’s Municipal General Election on Tuesday, June 3, with State Senator John Horhn (D) the odds-on favorite to win the seat after defeating incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba in the Democratic Primary.

Horhn’s main opponent appears to be Independent candidate Rodney DePriest. DePriest has raised nearly $90,000 this cycle, compared to Horhn’s over $350,000. The other mayoral candidates on the ballot have only mustered a few thousand dollars among them, according to campaign finance filings.

John Horhn- Democrat

Kenny Gee – Republican

Rodney DePriest – Independent

Zach Servis – Indepedent

Lillie Robinson – Indepedent

Kim Wade – Independent

Wade recently announced that he was dropping out of the race, throwing his support behind DePriest. However, Wade’s name will remain on the ballot.

John Horhn

Horhn, 70, has been a State Senator since 1993, and has sought the Jackson mayor’s office three times before. During his campaign, Horhn stressed he will bring both legislative and business experience to the office while campaigning on unifying the city and improving its relationship with state leaders, a criticism frequently heaved on outgoing Mayor Lumumba.

Horhn has said a top priority of his is to work on reversing the outbound population migration Jackson is facing, as more than 60,000 residents have fled Jackson in the last four and a half decades. During a debate last week, Horhn said the key to attracting and retaining residents is making Jackson a place where people want to live, work, and invest.

Horhn also said he will combat crime if elected. In recent years, Jackson has been referred to as the murder capital of America. Horhn said the city’s high crime rate needs to drop to attract residents and businesses.

Kenny Gee

The Republican nominee is Kenneth “Kenny” Gee. The 38-year-old former law enforcement officer said he threw his hat into the race, so Jackson could reach its “incredible potential.”

In a recent Facebook posting, Gee wrote, “I stand before you not just as a candidate—but as a neighbor, a listener, and a believer in the promise of our great city.”

Gee’s platform is heavy on law enforcement and social programs.

“Jackson is a city with a proud history and an even brighter future. But to move forward, we must first face the truth: Our city is hurting. Too many families are struggling to feel safe in their neighborhoods. Too many young people are growing up without the resources and opportunities they deserve. And too many of our brothers and sisters are sleeping on our streets without a place to call home,” Gee wrote.

To tackle crime, Gee said the solution is not just one approach. He said the solution is policing and prevention.

The three remaining Independent candidates are Rodney DePriest, Zach Servis and Dr. Lillie Stewart-Robinson.

Rodney DePriest

DePriest brings municipal governing experience to the race, having served as an alderman in Clinton. The 58-year-old has lived in the capital city for more than two decades. His campaign centers around infrastructure and crime reduction.

DePriest, whose campaign slogan is “Better Together,” wants to establish partnerships between law enforcement, the faith community, community leaders, social services, and residents. This collaboration, he said, will enhance trust and reinforce the message that violence is unacceptable to the entire community.

He also plans to establish a close working relationship with JXN Water to help ensure residents have a voice in the direction of and future management of these vital systems.

DePriest has also said he wants to collaborate with developers and nonprofit organizations to fund and manage blight removal and redevelopment efforts such as incremental infill development strategies successfully implemented in other cities.

Zach Servis

Servis, 27, is touting himself as the only candidate with a plan to bring real change to Jackson “and the courage to confront the long-standing issues that have been swept under the rug for the last decade.”

Servis works in ministry and the music industry. He says he wants build a new Jackson that gives every citizen the opportunity to succeed — regardless of their economic status, what they look like, or what political party they vote for.

His campaign focuses on redefining and redesigning Jackson to reflect a bold and modern identity that prioritizes innovation, culture, and inclusivity.

“This means reimagining public spaces, community resources, and the way we serve our citizens. By showcasing our rich heritage of art, entertainment, and food, we will create a brand for Jackson that inspires confidence and attracts businesses, tourists, and investment,” Servis states on this campaign site. “Our redesign will include updating public services, integrating new technologies, and crafting spaces that foster connection and creativity, ensuring Jackson meets the needs of today and the aspirations of tomorrow.”

Lillie Robinson

Robinson is a minister and author. While her campaign material has been limited, Robinson’s flyers state that her focus as mayor will be to revive, rebirth and regrow the capital city.

She said she is running because she loves the city and its people and wants to put her 40-plus years of business experience to work for the residents.

Robinson is pushing for quality education and recreational activities for the city’s youth.

City Council Races

In addition to the mayor’s race, the following candidates are running for seats on the Jackson City Council in Tuesday’s Municipal General Election:

Ward 1

Ashby Foote (incumbent) – Foote is running as an Independent after serving as a Republican on the council since 2014.

Grace Greene – Independent

Jasmine Barnes – Democrat

Ward 2

Tina Clay (incumbent) – Clay, a Democrat, is seeking re-election to the seat she won in a special election last year after Angelique Lee resigned due to her involvement in the city’s bribery scandal.

Bethany Williams-Sherif – Republican

Ward 3

Kenneth Stokes (incumbent) – Stokes, a Democrat, has served on the council since 1989, except for a stint from 2012-2015 where he served on the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Marques Jackson – Independent

Ward 4

Brian Grizzell (incumbent) – Grizell, a Democrat, is running unopposed in the General Election after being challenged in the primary election. This will be his second term on the council.

Ward 5

Vernon Hartley (incumbent) – Hartley, a Democrat, is seeking his second term on the council.

Raymond McCants – Independent

Ward 6

Lashia Brown-Thomas – Brown-Thomas won the Democratic Primary and will be the new councilwoman in Ward 6. She replaces indicted Councilman Aaron Banks, who is facing bribery charges. She is unopposed in the General Election.

Ward 7

Incumbent Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay did not seek re-election to the Ward 7 council seat.

Ron Aldridge – Independent

Kevin Parkinson – Democrat

Taylor Turcotte – Republican

Election Day Reminders

The Mississippi Secretary of State reminds voters that polls for the Municipal General Election will open at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, and close at 7:00 p.m.

Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property. Also, voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.