Win percentage rule change could land Leach in College Football Hall of Fame

Former Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach, a legend in the game, will soon be eligible for inclusion in the College Football Hall of Fame.

It was announced in June 2024 that Leach fell short of the required win percentage to be posthumously honored in the Hall, having finished his career with a 158-107 record in 21 seasons, or a win percentage of 59.6 percent.

However, the National Football Foundation announced this week that the win percentage required for induction into the Hall will be lowered from 60.0 percent to 59.5 percent in 2027.

“The NFF is committed to preserving the integrity and prestige of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame,” said NFF resident and CEO Steve Hatchell in a statement. “This adjustment reflects thoughtful dialogue with leaders across the sport and allows us to better recognize coaches whose contributions to the game extend beyond a narrow statistical threshold.”

The change will allow Leach to be enshrined in the Hall in the 2027 class.

Leach, who died suddenly in December 2022 at the age of 61, is remembered for his innovative offenses that revolutionized the game. The Air Raid system he and Hal Mumme developed shifted football away from its run-heavy roots and electrified fans. His playcalling influenced every level of the sport.

Leach served as head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, challenging traditions and delivering memorable press conference moments that spanned topics from pirates to politics.

His engaging and colorful personality also drew fans in. Leach authored books, taught a class on insurgent warfare, and offered candid, often humorous takes on everything from marriage advice to mascots. His eccentric charm and intellectual curiosity made him one of the sport’s most beloved and intriguing figures.