Magnolia Mornings: May 29, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Mississippi relaunches Most Wanted list

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced Wednesday the relaunch of Mississippi’s Most Wanted list.

The list is compiled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the state. It features fugitives with felony charges who pose a significant threat to public safety.

You can view the list here.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of individuals listed on Mississippi’s Most Wanted, contact your local Crime Stoppers or call 1-888-8CRIMES (1-888-827-4637). Tips can be submitted anonymously.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump hands down pardons, clemency

President Donald Trump, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Post reports that President Donald Trump extended relief to at least 11 people “whose crimes spanned decades and included tax evasion and extortion, according to a White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss decisions not yet made public.”

“The White House did not immediately respond to questions about how Trump selected the recipients, and the official would not provide a full accounting of Trump’s clemency actions Wednesday,” WP reported.

Some of those receiving relief include reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, NBA YoungBoy, former congressmen Michael Grimm and John Rowland, and “a former U.S. Army officer found guilty of refusing to follow coronavirus safety measures.”

WP added, “Addressing reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he is considering additional pardons for the men convicted in the kidnapping plot against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.”

2. Codifying DOGE cuts reaches boiling point

(Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

As The Hill reports, “Conservative frustrations are boiling over Congress’ lack of action to codify spending cuts pursued by President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).”

“Tech billionaire Elon Musk — who headed up the DOGE effort — made waves this week when took aim at a sprawling package passed by the House last week to advance Trump’s tax priorities, while raising concerns over the potential deficit impact of the measure,” The Hill reported. “His comments add to a growing chorus of complaints made by fiscal hawks in Congress and prominent conservatives outside Capitol Hill in the days since the House’s passage of Trump’s ‘one big, beautiful bill.'”

The Hill went on to report, “White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller over the weekend took to X to clarify that the Trump agenda megabill was not the correct vehicle for the DOGE cuts.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss softball to open World Series play

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The No. 17 Ole Miss softball program is set to make program history, competing in the 2025 Women’s College World Series at Devon Park.

The Rebels (42-19, 11-13 SEC) open the Women’s College World Series on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT, as they face No. 12 Texas Tech (50-12, 20-4 Big 12) in the opening round.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

2. PRCC, East Central rematch game coming at NJCAA World Series

(Photo from ECCC Athletics)

East Central Community College bounced back at the NJCAA Division II World Series after a loss to rival Pearl River, overpowering Southeastern Community College (Iowa) 13-4 in a run-rule victory that ended in the bottom of the eighth.

The win lifts the Warriors to 45-15 and keeps their championship dreams alive in Enid, Oklahoma, and sets up a rematch for ECCC with Pearl River on Thursday, May 29, at 7 p.m.

Markets & Business

1. Markets jump after court strikes down Trump tariffs

The Wall Street Journal reports that global markets rallied, and stock futures jumped, after a federal trade court struck down President Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

“The court’s ruling late Wednesday, blocking one of the administration’s most audacious assertions of executive power, voids many of the levies that sparked a global trade war and roiled the world economy. The Trump administration plans to appeal,” WSJ reported. “The order also blows a hole in the trade talks under way with more than a dozen nations, and throws into question recent agreements with the U.K. and China.”

WSJ added, “It doesn’t cover all of the Trump administration’s tariffs, however. Duties on products such as steel and aluminum, and levies planned on industries like lumber and semiconductors, are justified under a different law. Sector-specific duties could yet be extended further.”

2. White House could find a workaround to court tariff ruling

President Donald Trump speaks as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, left, and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick listen as Trump prepares to sign an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CNBC reports that President Donald Trump “could still find a workaround after suffering a major blow to a core part of his economic agenda.”

“The Trump administration nevertheless has other legal means of imposing tariffs, Goldman [Sachs analyst] says, flagging Section 122 of U.S. trade law, Section 301 investigations and Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930,” CNBC reported. “Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 does not require a formal investigation and could therefore be one of the swiftest ways to get around the court roadblock.”

“The administration could quickly replace the 10% across-the-board tariff with a similar tariff of up to 15% under Sec. 122,” analysts at Goldman said, per CNBC, adding, “They noted, however, that such a move would only last for up to 150 days after which law requires Congressional action.”