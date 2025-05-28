Allegations of vote buying in Gulfport mayor’s race leads to AG investigation ahead of Tuesday’s election

Attorney General Lynn Fitch says her office “has reason to believe” the Democratic mayoral candidate “may have committed violations of state campaign finance laws.”

Allegations of vote buying and illegal campaign activity arose over the weekend in the race for Gulfport’s next mayor.

Now, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has notified Sonya Williams Barnes, the Democrat mayoral nominee, that her office has opened an investigation into the complaints, saying her office “has reason to believe that you and the Committee to Elect Sonya Williams Barnes may have committed violations of state campaign finance laws.”

Williams Barnes shared Project 35’s “Vote and Vibe Day Party” flyer last week that encouraged supporters to go to Gulfport City Hall on Saturday to cast their absentee ballot ahead of the June 3 General Election.

Supporters were instructed to grab a wristband after they voted and then head over to Eleven Gulf Coast for brunch.

(Image shared via Sonya Williams Barnes Facebook)

In addition, “Souls to Polls Food Vouchers” have been handed out directly in

front of Gulfport City Hall, where absentee voting in the municipal election has been occurring, the Mississippi Republican Party claimed on Wednesday.

The vouchers, shared in the image below by the Mississippi Republican Party, contain a picture of a ballot box with the word “vote” on the front, offering a “special prepared meal” at Ms. Audrey’s Southern Kitchen, a local Gulfport restaurant for those who go vote. A sign at the restaurant, shown below, confirms the “Souls to the Polls” vouchers.

These vouchers are said to be in support of driving voters to Williams Barnes’ campaign.

(Images shared from the Mississippi Republican Party)

The Mississippi Republican Party said Wednesday that the individuals, groups and campaigns associated with these activities appear to be “directly and blatantly violating [Mississippi Code] Section 23-15-889.” That code section states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to… offer money or anything of substantial value to anyone for his vote. Anyone violating the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor and upon conviction shall be fined not less than Fifty Dollars ($50.00) nor more than Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00),or imprisoned not more than six (6) months, or both.”

Magnolia Tribune sought comment from the Williams Barnes campaign as well as the Mississippi Democratic Party regarding the allegations. However, as of press time, no response has been received.

As reported by Magnolia Tribune last week, Democrat leaders from across the Deep South are coalescing to flip the Republican-held mayor’s seat on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Dirt Road Democrats, national party figure Stacey Abrams, former Mississippi gubernatorial candidate Brandon Presley’s “Save Our State PAC,” and other Democrat groups view the open seat as winnable and have been investing in the race on behalf of Williams Barnes.

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Mike Hurst. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In a letter released Wednesday, Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Mike Hurst called on Harrison County District Attorney Crosby Parker and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch to investigate the alleged activities.

Hurst implored Parker and Fitch to “put a stop to individuals who are attempting to buy votes and steal elections, and restore order to this and other municipal elections throughout the Coast and around our state.”

“In order to properly secure the vote, we must do all that we can to enforce our state laws and ensure that those who violate our laws – especially through corruption, vote buying and other election fraud – are brought to justice and integrity is restored to our elections,” Hurst said. “Only by ensuring the integrity of our elections will we be successful in saving our democracy. Please let us know if you have any questions.”

Harrison County DA Crosby Parker (left) and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (right)

Magnolia Tribune contacted both the Harrison County DA and Mississippi AG’s offices for comment.

DA Parker said while he could not speak to ongoing investigations, “the Public Integrity Division of the Attorney General’s Office has been contacted and is actively investigating this matter.”

Fitch’s office told Magnolia Tribune that they have been investigating the allegations since last week. The letter notifying Williams Barnes (shown below) of the investigation was made public Wednesday.

AG Letter to Williams Barnes

“We would like to discuss this matter with you and your attorney as soon as possible and no later than Thursday, May 29, 2025,” Fitch wrote to Williams Barnes, warning against the destruction, alteration or withholding of records.

Williams Barnes is running against Republican candidate Hugh Keating in the June 3 Municipal General Election. Keating ran unopposed in the Republican Party primary while Williams Barnes won the Democratic Primary with over 84 percent of the vote.

Hugh Keating (left) and Sonya Williams Barnes (right) campaigning (Photos from Keating and Williams-Barnes’ Facebook pages)

Gulfport, Mississippi’s second largest city, is electing a new mayor after incumbent Billy Hewes, a Republican, announced in May 2024 that he would not be seeking re-election. He has since thrown his support behind Keating.

The Mississippi Republican Party announced last week that South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott would be headlining a rally this Friday “to keep Gulfport Conservative.”