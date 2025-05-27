Special session set to begin Wednesday

Governor Reeves’ special session call focuses on passing the state’s new $7.135 billion budget.

Lawmakers will be returning to the Capitol on Wednesday to handle spending bills, setting a new fiscal year budget ahead of the June 30 deadline.

The need for a special session to finalize the state budget came after lawmakers failed to reach agreement on appropriations bills and a potential extension of the regular session prior to gaveling out in early April.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced Friday that he would be calling the special session after House and Senate leadership reached agreement on the budget bills.

“The proposed budget does not materially increase state spending, is fiscally conservative, and will help us to continue Mississippi’s historic economic momentum. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to reach this agreement,” Reeves said Friday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis – Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The special session agenda, as noted by the Governor on Tuesday, is to adopt the $7.135 billion state budget that funds “the core functions of government.” He said recurring spending, as proposed in the budget, is “basically flat” from the prior year.

“This shouldn’t be a long special session. Working together with our partners in the Legislature, I’m confident that we can get this done quickly on behalf of Mississippians,” Reeves said, adding that he expects the special session to be done by Friday.

Reeves said the budget, which also accounts for deficit spending for the Fiscal Year 2025 budget, estimates revenue collections of near $7.6 billion.

Lawmakers will consider over 100 pieces of legislation associated with setting the state budget.

“This will not be one ‘big, beautiful bill,’ but it will be about 100 bills,” Reeves said of the appropriations process, noting the state’s constitution does not allow the Legislature to pass an omnibus spending bill.

The Governor said like most states, Mississippi budget writers are watching Washington D.C. very closely to see what federal funding will look like as the Trump Administration and Congress debate spending.

“They [state lawmakers] need to be prepared for what is coming out of D.C.,” Reeves added.

Leaders of the Democratic caucus said in a statement released Saturday that their members had not been made aware of the discussions. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons requested that the agreed upon legislation be released to all members of the Legislature prior to the start of the special session.

Reeves said he expects House and Senate leaders will give their members ample time to vet legislation and ask questions.