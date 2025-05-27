Magnolia Mornings: May 27, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

USM hosting Mississippi Cyber Initiative Second-Quarter In-Person Summit

(Photo from USM)

The University of Southern Mississippi Office of the Vice President for Research, partnering with the Mississippi Cyber Institute, will host the Mississippi Cyber Initiative Second-Quarter In-Person Summit June 10-11 at the Trent Lott Center on the university’s Hattiesburg campus.

The university said the summit will feature tabletop exercises focused on the maritime sector that offer an opportunity for those working in the cybersecurity industry to connect, collaborate and advance cybersecurity efforts across Mississippi and beyond.

The Southern Miss School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering and the Institute for Advanced Analytics and Security are also supporting this event.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump calls out Putin, says the Russian leader has gone crazy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nov. 18, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

On Sunday, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!”

The Hill then reported on Monday that the Kremlin responded Monday to President Trump’s criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing ’emotional overload’ at this ‘very important moment.’

“We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organizing and launching this negotiation process,” said Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov when asked about Trump’s remarks, according to Reuters per The Hill. “Of course, at the same time, this is a very crucial moment, which is associated, of course, with the emotional overload of everyone absolutely and with emotional reactions.”

2. French first lady seen shoving her husband in face

(Image from AP video clip)

FoxNews reports that “French first lady Brigitte Macron was seen shoving her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, in the face while the couple was waiting to disembark their plane in Hanoi, Vietnam.”

“The French president turned his head away but suddenly noticed news cameras capturing the moment. He quickly smiled and waved before exiting the door frame,” FoxNews reported. “Macron and his wife later disembarked the stairs of the aircraft together. The French president offered his arm, though the first lady – seen wearing a red blazer – did not take hold of it.”

FoxNews added, “As the clip, recorded by The Associated Press, quickly went viral, Macron said that he and his wife were play-fighting.”

Sports

1. Big 3 earn spots in NCAA regionals

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Southern Miss and Ole Miss will be hosting NCAA college baseball regionals in Hattiesburg and Oxford, respectively this week while Mississippi State is traveling to Tallahassee.

Here’s a look at the opening day regional schedule for Friday:

Hattiesburg: Game 1 will be #2 Alabama vs. #3 Miami at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. Game 2 features #1 Southern Miss vs. #4 Columbia at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Oxford: Game 1 will feature #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) at 3 p.m. on ESPN+. Game 2 will see #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) at 7 p.m. also on ESPN+.

Tallahassee: Game 1 pits #1 Florida State vs. #4 Bethune-Cookman at 3 p.m. ET on ACC Network. Game 2 will see #2 Northeastern vs. #3 Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

2. Ole Miss softball heads to first Women’s CWS

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss softball has claimed its first ever spot in the Women’s College World Series.

The No. 17 Rebels (42-19, 11-13 SEC) took down No. 4 Arkansas, 7-4, on Sunday night.

The Rebels will take on No. 12 seeded Texas Tech to open the Women’s College World Series on Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Markets & Business

1. EU to fast-track trade talks with U.S.

(Graph from the Wall Street Journal)

As the Wall Street Journal reports, “Investors breathed a sigh of relief after the long weekend, following a brief flare-up in trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe.”

“On Friday, President Trump threatened to impose a 50% rate on the European Union within days and warned Apple that foreign-made iPhones could face significant levies. That helped push stocks into the red; the S&P 500 posted its largest weekly decline since Trump unveiled globe-spanning tariffs in early April,” WSJ reported. “But after a weekend phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump said he would delay the introduction of new EU tariffs until July 9. The EU said it would fast-track talks with the U.S.”

WSJ continued, “Stock futures rallied, with contracts for the three main indexes all up more than 1%. The dollar strengthened, and Treasury yields fell amid a global bond rally. European stocks extended Monday’s gains, with Germany’s DAX index hitting a record intraday high.”

2. Harvard money to trade schools?

Harvard University campus

The New York Times reports that “President Trump floated a new plan on Monday for the $3 billion he wants to strip from Harvard University, saying in a social media post that he was thinking about using the money to fund vocational schools.”

“I am considering taking THREE BILLION DOLLARS of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” Mr. Trump posted on Truth Social, per NYT.

NYT went on to report, “The posts seemed intended to keep up public relations pressure on Harvard, the nation’s oldest and wealthiest university. Harvard is engaged in an epic battle with the White House, rooted in the administration’s claims that the university tolerates antisemitism and promotes liberal ideology. Harvard declined on Monday to comment on the president’s post.”