Special session nears as House, Senate reach budget agreement

Lt. Governor Hosemann said Friday that the chambers have agreed on a state budget. It is up to Governor Reeves as to when lawmakers will return to the Capitol.

White smoke emerged from the Mississippi Capitol on Friday as House and Senate leaders appear to have reached an agreement on the state’s $7 billion plus budget for Fiscal Year 2026, which starts July 1.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann’s said Friday that the chambers have indeed reached an agreement.

“The House and Senate have come to an agreement on the budget,” Hosemann said in a statement sent to state media. “We have notified the Governor and are awaiting the call for special session.”

Governor Tate Reeves’ office has not indicated when he would issue the special session call.

On Friday, rumor around the Capitol was that a call could come sometime within the next two weeks.

The need for a special session to finalize the state budget came after lawmakers failed to reach agreement on appropriations bills and a potential extension of the regular session prior to gaveling out for the year in early April.

Discussions between the two chambers have been ongoing since leaving the Capitol, with a sticking point being funding for capital projects in cities and counties. The House has shown interest in funding local projects while the Senate has been reluctant to do so.

Speaker Jason White posted on X earlier this week that the House will continue to advocate for cities and counties but said, “We look forward to concluding our work with the budget to direct our focus on our priorities for the 2026 Legislative Session.”

Governor Reeves has said that he would only call lawmakers back to Jackson once an agreement was reached.

“I have no intention of calling a special session for members to stare at each other,” Reeves said.

As the only person who can issue the special session call, Reeves also sets the agenda. There has been talk of possibly adding policy items conservatives have thus far failed to agree on, such as school choice legislation, to the governor’s call. However, Reeves recently indicated that given the late hour and the need to finalize the spending bills, those items may not make the agenda.