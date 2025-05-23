President Trump approves Mississippi’s request for assistance for March storms

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves answers a reporter's question on his announcement of a tech company expected to invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, during a Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced that his request for Individual Assistance and Public Assistance for the counties affected by the March 14-15 severe weather and tornadoes was approved by President Donald Trump.

Reeves made the request weeks ago and has been waiting to receive word from the White House even as Mississippi’s congressional delegation has also sought to have the request moved forward when speaking with federal agency heads.

Mississippi experienced 18 tornadoes, severe storms, flooding, and straight-line winds during the two days in March. Seven deaths were attributed to those storms and hundreds of homes and businesses received damage.

The governor’s office said Friday that there are 11 counties approved for Individual Assistance and 17 counties approved for Public Assistance.



“I’d like to thank President Trump for approving my request for Individual and Public Assistance,” said Governor Reeves in a statement to the press. “This support will go a long way in helping Mississippi to rebuild and recover. Our entire state is grateful for his approval.”



Those counties were Individual Assistance was approved are:

Covington

Grenada

Issaquena

Itawamba

Jefferson Davis

Leflore

Marion

Montgomery

Pike

Smith

Walthall

Individual assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

The counties approved for Public Assistance are:

Calhoun

Carroll

Covington

Grenada

Humphreys

Issaquena

Itawamba

Jefferson Davis

Lee

Leflore

Marion

Pike

Prentiss

Sharkey

Smith

Walthall

Washington

The governor’s office noted that the purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoration of public infrastructure. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.

Residents in the approved counties who sustained losses during the March 14-15 severe weather can apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The disaster number is: DR-4874.