Magnolia Mornings: May 22, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Stolen agriculture equipment, goods recovered

According to a release from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) assisted in the recovery of stolen agricultural equipment and goods, valued over $145,000, across multiple counties.

On April 30, 2025, the Brandon Police Department received a report of a 2022 4WD Kubota M6060 tractor stolen with a fraudulent check. On the same date, the MALTB was called to assist in the investigation. MALTB investigators, along with officers from the Brandon Police Department and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department, recovered the stolen Kubota tractor in Claiborne County on Saturday, May 3. Additionally, an arrest was made in connection to this case with the help of the Grenada Police Department and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

On May 6, 2025, MALTB investigators recovered a KBH fertilizer tender originally stolen from Humphreys County. The fertilizer tender was valued at $80,000 and contained $15,000 worth of fertilizer at the time of the theft. The tender was recovered in Madison County, where the investigation is ongoing.

In a separate case, the MALTB located and recovered two dump trailers and one enclosed trailer on Wednesday, May 14. The trailers are estimated to have a combined value of $50,000.

All three investigations remain active and ongoing.

2. Magee Mayor no longer seeking re-election

(Photo from Berry’s Facebook)

WJTV reports that the mayor of Magee announced that he will no longer seek re-election.

“Mayor Dale Berry made the announcement during Tuesday’s board meeting. Berry said he will not seek re-election due to health concerns,” WJTV reported. “Berry was first elected as mayor in 2017. His last day on the job will be on June 30.”

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done over the past eight years. We haven’t had any tax increases, and the city of Magee has really grown. I thank everyone for their support and prayers,” said Berry, as reported by WJTV.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Launch of North Korean destroyer fails, again

(Photo by Kremlin.ru)

The New York Times reports that North Korea’s attempt to launch its second navy destroyer in a month has failed, “dealing a huge embarrassment for its leader, Kim Jong-un, who called it a criminal act and indicated he would punish those responsible.”

“A ‘serious accident’ occurred on Wednesday when North Korea tried to launch a new 5,000-ton destroyer in Chongjin, a port city on its northeastern coast, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday,” NYT reported. “While Mr. Kim was watching, the ship lost balance when its stern slid down the launch slipway while its bow section failed to leave the ramp, it said. The accident tore holes in the ship’s hull, it added.”

NYT continued, “Mr. Kim made a stern assessment of the accident, saying that it was a criminal act caused by carelessness, irresponsibility and ‘unscientific empiricism’ that should never occur and could not be tolerated, the North Korean news agency said.”

2. Two Israeli Embassy staffers shot, killed in D.C.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, “A man who shouted ‘Free Palestine!’ fatally shot two Israeli Embassy staff members late Wednesday near a Jewish museum in downtown Washington, law-enforcement officials said.”

“The shooting took place just after 9 p.m. ET at the corner of 3rd Street and F Street Northwest in Washington, near the Lillian and Albert Small Capital Jewish Museum, which focuses on Jewish life in the national capital region, according to its website. Police officers found a woman and a man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds,” WSJ reported. “FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said it appeared to be an act of targeted violence. Police believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect, identified as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, who paced outside the museum before approaching four people with a handgun and opening fire.”

WSJ went on to report, “The victims of the attack were identified as Sarah Lynn Milgrim and her partner Yaron Lischinsky, who both worked at the Israeli embassy in Washington, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss, Ole Miss advance in conference tourneys; Miss. State falls

(Photo from USM Athletics)

Mississippi’s Big 3 opened their end of season conference tournament play on Wednesday. Here’s where Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State baseball stand:

No. 12 Southern Miss earned its program record setting 16th straight win against Texas State with a 9-1 win in the Sun Belt tournament in Montgomery. The Golden Eagles advance into Thursday’s winners’ bracket and will play Old Dominion at 4 p.m.

No. 17 Ole Miss took down No. 15 Florida 3-1 in the late SEC tournament game on Wednesday. The Rebels will now play No. 5 Arkansas on Friday at 3 p.m. in the winners’ bracket.

Mississippi State lost its opening game in the SEC tournament to Texas A&M by a score of 9-0, sending them back to Starkville to learn their postseason fate early next week. The NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be televised Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m.

2. Hubbard announces return to Miss. State basketball

The Mississippi State Athletic Department said Wednesday that star guard Josh Hubbard has made it official: he’s heading back to Starkville.

Hubbard announced Wednesday he was removing his name from the NBA draft process and now has his sights fully set on a big junior year with the Bulldogs.

“This is nothing but exciting,” Hubbard said. “I was born and raised in Mississippi, so just to come back and wear the Maroon and White again means the world. I can’t explain enough how much Mississippi State means to me. I’m so excited and ready to get back to it already.”

According to the Athletic Department, Hubbard has already racked up 1,240 points at MSU. Only three other players in SEC history have scored more points with their respective teams over the course of their freshman and sophomore seasons.

Markets & Business

Deepening U.S. deficit fears leads to sell-off

CNBC reports that stock futures were little changed Thursday “following a sizable sell-off on Wall Street as worries about a ballooning deficit deepened.”

“S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.1% and 0.2% respectively. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 38 points, or 0.1%,” CNBC reported.

CNBC added, “The blue-chip Dow on Wednesday slid more than 800 points, while the S&P 500 finished the day 1.6% lower. Equities were pressured by a sharp spike in Treasury yields amid concerns that a new U.S. budget bill would put even more stress on the country’s already large deficit.”