Where energy innovation meets emergency readiness

State Rep. Jeff Hale says when disaster strikes, Mississippi doesn’t just respond, we lead.

Before I ever stepped foot in the Mississippi Capitol, I spent years in turnout gear—running into danger when others were running out. As a former firefighter, I’ve seen firsthand how the right training can mean the difference between life and death. Gear matters. Instincts matter. But nothing matters more than the confidence that comes from rigorous, hands-on preparation.

That’s why I couldn’t be more proud of the recent announcement that the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) has received a $50,000 grant from ExxonMobil through its Good Neighbor Grant program. This funding will help develop specialized training to help our state’s first responders prepare for CO2 pipeline emergencies—a growing need as our energy infrastructure evolves.

Mississippi is no stranger to energy innovation. With a strong industrial base and an increasing role in the lower-carbon economy, we are seeing more investment in projects like carbon capture and storage (CCS), which rely on CO2 pipelines. These technologies are critical to our energy future, but they also come with unique safety challenges. It’s our responsibility to ensure that those on the front lines have the tools and training they need to keep our communities safe.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy has long been a national leader in delivering high-quality, hands-on training, and this funding allows them to hone their skills further. This new curriculum will emphasize real-world, scenario-based instruction, which is exactly what first responders need when seconds matter. Trainees will face lifelike emergency simulations designed to build muscle memory, sharpen decision-making, and prepare them for the complexities that come with new energy technology. By hosting this training here in Mississippi, we’re reducing barriers to access and strengthening our statewide fire emergency response network—especially in rural areas where resources are often stretched thin.

But this isn’t just about pipelines or CO2. It’s about people. It’s about making sure the brave men and women answering emergency calls have the tools they need to come home safely. When we equip our first responders with the best training available, we’re investing in safer communities, quicker responses, and fewer tragedies. It’s about ensuring that when disaster strikes, Mississippi doesn’t just respond, we lead.

Public-private partnerships like this one are a step in the right direction, and I appreciate ExxonMobil’s role in helping enhance the important work MSFA has been doing for years. But we can’t stop here. As a legislator, I’ll keep fighting for increased funding, expanded training access, and the recognition our first responders have earned. As a former firefighter, I’ll never stop pushing to make sure the training we provide is up to the task of meeting today’s challenges, and tomorrow’s.

Because when we invest in the people who show up on our worst days, we’re not just protecting lives—we’re building a stronger, safer Mississippi for everyone.