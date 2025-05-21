Bryant sworn in as FEMA Review Council vice chair, members told to “reimagine” the federal agency

President Donald Trump, looking to overhaul FEMA, has tasked the council with recommending ways to return power to state emergency managers.

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has been sworn in as the vice chairman of the President’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council.

He, along with other members such as Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, will be tasked with recommending changes to a federal agency President Donald Trump has said should be significantly overhauled, with much of the operations being returned to the states.

“I know that the new Members will work hard to fix a terribly broken System, and return power to State Emergency Managers, who will help, Make America Safe Again,” President Trump said on social media upon the council’s appointment.

On Tuesday, Bryant told his council colleagues that FEMA’s focus must shift to the agency acting as a partner with states. He encouraged members to think beyond the traditional ways FEMA has operated.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are co-chairs of the FEMA Review Council.

Noem told the newly sworn in members that she wants them to “reimagine this agency.” Like Bryant, Noem said the goal is for states to manage emergencies, perhaps through utilizing federal block grant funding and for FEMA to support them.

“If we do what the President has tasked us to do, I believe this agency needs to be renamed,” Secretary Noem said.

States’ ability to access “rainy day” funds to assist in providing for disaster relief was also mentioned during the meeting.

Hegseth was not in attendance at the council’s first meeting.

Bryant told Magnolia Tribune on Wednesday that he is extremely honored and thankful the President asked him to serve, and he believes Mississippi “certainly needs a seat at the table when the discussion of disaster recovery is held.”

“I’m eager to work with each member of the panel to review and reform the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system,” Bryant said. “As a former governor who has on-the-ground experience working with FEMA, I hope to bring a state and local perspective to what should be the federal response.”

He added that the goal is to have a more effective response for people when they have their worst day.

Mississippi has received nearly $1 billion in federal disaster assistance over the last decade related to hurricanes, tornadoes and other disasters. However, the state is still waiting to hear back on its request for federal aid associated with the March tornado outbreak that left seven dead and hundreds of homes destroyed or damaged as some 20 storms ripped through Mississippi.

It is expected that the FEMA Review Council will make their recommendations to the President later this year.