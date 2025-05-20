The Julep Room Lounge: A hauntingly charming hideaway in Ocean Springs

Stepping into the Julep Room is like walking through a time portal. Dimly lit, draped in history, and buzzing with character, the lounge exudes the kind of vintage cool that can’t be faked.

If you’re searching for an unforgettable spot steeped in music, mystery, and Southern charm, go ahead and put the Julep Room Lounge at the top of your list—period.

Tucked away in the atmospheric cellar beneath Aunt Jenny’s Catfish Parlor, the Julep Room is one of Mississippi’s most delightfully curious treasures. Located in Ocean Springs, this offbeat lounge is part of a grand antebellum building with original rolled bricks, a rich past, and perhaps a few spirits still lingering in its shadowy corners. For over 60 years, this underground haunt has served as a beloved music venue, entertaining locals, travelers, and even the occasional ghost.

Stepping into the Julep Room is like walking through a time portal. Dimly lit, draped in history, and buzzing with character, the lounge exudes the kind of vintage cool that can’t be faked. The moment you push open those iconic doors, you’re enveloped in nostalgia—a throwback to the golden age of American nightlife. This is where legends once lingered: stories claim that Elvis Presley himself was a regular, favoring a discreet corner booth in the back. And he wasn’t the only icon to grace the place—rumor has it that Billie Holiday also once frequented the establishment.

But this lounge isn’t just famous for its musical past. The Julep Room is steeped in folklore and ghostly lore, making every visit just a little spine-tingling. According to local legend, the building once served as an asylum, and its basement-level lounge hasn’t quite shed its eerie tenants. Patrons and staff alike have reported strange occurrences over the years—faucets mysteriously turning on by themselves, music playing from an unplugged jukebox, even songs spinning from records no one remembers ever being there.

Perhaps the most famous of the Julep Room’s supernatural stories is that of the phantom patron. This dark-haired apparition, clad in a white shirt and black pants, is known to ask unsuspecting guests for a drink, only to vanish into thin air moments later. Some say he was once a patient at the old asylum. Others believe—half-jokingly, half-hopefully—that it might just be the ghost of Elvis himself, still hanging around for the music and the memories.

Yet ghost stories aside, the real magic of the Julep Room lies in its vibrant, lived-in atmosphere. It’s more than a bar—it’s a true-blue lounge with soul, a place where stories unfold over cocktails and catfish, and where every corner feels like it has something to say. Whether you’re sipping a bourbon neat, swaying to live blues, or simply soaking in the quirky, intimate vibe, you’ll understand why this spot has endured for decades. The Julep Room hosts live music performances several nights a week, featuring local blues and jazz artists, adding to the unique nightlife experience.

The setting adds to the charm: Ocean Springs’ lush coastal marshes surround the property, offering a scenic, somewhat surreal backdrop. As day slips into night, the exterior takes on a dreamlike quality—beautiful, still, and spooky.

And let’s not forget Aunt Jenny’s upstairs, which serves up some of the best fried catfish in the region, along with various other Southern delicacies. The combination of hearty Southern fare, haunting history, and hidden nightlife makes this a true destination experience. Whether you’re there for the music, the food, or the ghost stories, there’s a seat waiting for you—possibly next to a famous spirit or two.

In a world of cookie-cutter bars and flashy tourist traps, the Julep Room is the real deal: unpretentious, unforgettable, and just strange enough to make you question what’s real and what’s legend. One thing’s for sure, though—this is a place where memories are made, and maybe, just maybe, where a few are still lingering long after last call.

A regular customer shared, “The Julep Room has been a staple of the community and the coast for almost 100 years; featuring live music of all genres and timeless spirits, providing entertainment for decades past and many to follow.”

Don’t just put The Julep Room on your list of places to go—make it a priority. With its mix of history, mystery, music, and delicious drinks, it’s a Southern gem that deserves to be experienced at least once in a lifetime.