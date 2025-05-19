Modine expanding data center cooling equipment manufacturing in Grenada County

The $38 million expansion in Grenada County includes building enhancements and product line additions to support increased demand for the company’s data center cooling solutions.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Monday that thermal management company Modine is upgrading one of its existing facilities in Grenada County to manufacture data center cooling equipment.

Modine Manufacturing Company has been in thermal management since 1916, the company said. They design, engineer, test, and manufacture heat transfer products for a wide range of applications and markets.

The Mississippi project will see an investment of more than $38 million by the end of 2028 and will create more than 450 jobs, MDA said.

Governor Tate Reeves said announcement is another big economic development win for Grenada County and Mississippi.

“Four-hundred-and-fifty jobs are a lot of jobs, and that means a lot of meaningful careers for Mississippians,” Reeves said in a statement. “Modine’s investment speaks volumes to our dedication to cultivating one of the top business environments in the country.”

Reeves added that companies like Modine are increasingly relying on Mississippi to get the job done right and on time.

“The ‘Mississippi Momentum’ is real, and this is our time to show the world everything that makes our state the optimal place to invest,” the Governor said.

The expansion in Grenada County includes building enhancements and product line additions to support increased demand for the company’s data center cooling solutions.

Modine shares on its company website that their systems deliver optimized cooling solutions under the Airedale by Modine brand tailored for hyperscale, colocation, and edge computing environments. From small-scale server rooms to the largest data centers, their custom-designed advanced technologies combine industry-leading performance with exceptional reliability to ensure optimal thermal management.

Airedale by Modine Global Account Manager James Betts said last week that they are expanding their plant in Grenada, which is over 1 million square feet, to focus specifically on mission-critical units. He added that they are also expanding a plant in Rockbridge, Virginia, and already have plans to build more plants as needed.

“We understand the importance and longevity of this market, and we’re making the investments and the partnerships to be a part of its future,” Betts said.

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance for building improvements while Entergy Mississippi is assisting with utility needs.

“MDA is in the business of bringing new opportunities to the people of our state, and these are the types of projects that keep them in good, steady jobs—jobs that will one day be filled by future generations of Mississippians,” said MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “We are proud to support Modine’s growth and appreciate the company for choosing to produce its data center cooling equipment right here at home.”