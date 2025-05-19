Middleton wins 2025 Ferriss Trophy

The Southern Miss ace was named the most outstanding college baseball player in Mississippi on Monday.

Southern Miss junior pitcher JB Middleton of Yazoo City has won the 2025 Ferriss Trophy presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort.

The announcement came Monday at the awards event hosted at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The Ferriss Trophy, named in honor of Mississippi baseball legend Dave “Boo” Ferriss, is presented annually to the most outstanding college baseball player in Mississippi.

According to the Southern Miss Athletics, Middleton finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and a 2.07 ERA with 104 strikeouts and only 23 walks and 53 hits in 91 1/3 innings, while opponents hit .169 against him. He led the Sun Belt in innings pitched and ranked second in both ERA and wins.

Through Saturday’s games, Middleton ranked No. 2 nationally in WHIP (0.83), No. 3 in hits allowed by nine innings (5.22), fifth in ERA, No. 12 in wins and No. 15 in strikeouts.

He also recently announced as one of USA Baseball’s 25 semifinalists for the 2025 Golden Spikes Award, which identifies the top amateur baseball player in the nation.

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

Middleton was one of two Golden Eagles nominated for the Ferriss Trophy, the other being 2nd Baseman Nick Monistere.

The other nominees for the 2025 award were:

Drake Fontenot of Delta State – Pitcher

Ace Reese of Mississippi State – 3rd Baseman

Luke Hill of Ole Miss – 3rd Baseman

Dakota Jordan of Mississippi State won the award last year.