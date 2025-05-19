Mississippi’s college baseball stars rack up honors as postseason play looms

Southern Miss pitcher J.B. Middleton went 9-1 on the season with 104 strikeouts, and a 2.07 ERA. (Courtesy of the University of Southern Mississippi's Sports Information Office)

Mississippi’s trio of Division I baseball programs—Southern Miss, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss—received a wave of postseason accolades on Monday, recognizing standout performances as each team prepares for pivotal conference tournaments and NCAA postseason hopes.

Southern Miss: Middleton Headlines as Ferriss Trophy Winner

Southern Miss emerged as a dominant force in the Sun Belt Conference this season, as reflected in a slew of awards bestowed on Monday. J.B. Middleton, a junior right-hander, captured the C Spire Ferriss Trophy, awarded to Mississippi’s top college baseball player. Middleton was instrumental in the Golden Eagles’ regular-season title run, boasting a 9–1 record, 2.07 ERA, and 104 strikeouts through 91.1 innings. Middleton beat out finalists for the award that included teammate Nick Monistere, Mississippi State’s Ace Reese, Ole Miss’ Luke Hill and Delta State’s Drake Fontenot.

J.B. Middleton was awarded the C Spire Ferris Trophy for the best college baseball player in Mississippi (Courtesy of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Sports Information Office).

Monistere did not go home empty-handed, though. He earned Sun Belt Player of the Year after a breakout campaign at the plate. Monistere started all 54 games for the Golden Eagles, hitting .332, with 18 home runs, 66 RBIs, 52 runs, and a .645 slugging percentage. He led the team in nearly every offensive category.

Outfielder Carson Paetow received the Tony Robichaux Leadership Award, honoring his character and leadership on and off the field. Paetow also consistently put up at the plate, with a .288 average, 15 dingers, 57 RBIs, 42 runs, and a .610 slugging percentage.

The Golden Eagles secured the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament, which begins this week in Montgomery. They open against the winner of a first-round play-in game and are favorites to capture the title. With an RPI in the top 25 and a strong conference showing, Southern Miss is a near-lock for the NCAA Tournament, and potentially a regional host.

Southern Miss

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 14

No. 14 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Seed : No. 2

: No. 2 Record : 41-13 (24-6 in conference)

: 41-13 (24-6 in conference) First Game: Tuesday, May 20, against No. 14 Texas A&M

Ole Miss: Trio Shine as Rebels Look to Make a Run

Luke Hill (3B) and Mason Morris (RHP) were named to the All-SEC Second Team Monday.

Hill is the first third baseman for the Rebels named to the All-SEC team since Justin Bench in 2021. He finished the regular season in the top 14 of the SEC in batting average (.345), on base percentage (.473), runs scored (59), hits (71), walks (42), and stolen bases (18). His 12 stolen bases during conference play were the most in the SEC.

Ole Miss Third Baseman Luke Hill was selected Second Team All-SEC. (Courtesy of Ole Miss Athletics)

Mason Morris finished the regular season with a 5-1 record and a 3.60 ERA with one save and 65 strikeouts. His 65 punchouts and five wins are second-most on the team, trailing only Hunter Elliott, despite pitching almost 30 fewer innings.

Freshman Hayden Federico earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors after batting DH for much of the season. He appeared in 46 games, starting in 39 of them, and finished the regular season with a .247 batting average, 29 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases.

The Rebels closed the season with a series win over No. 6 Auburn. They enter the SEC tournament ranked No. 20 in the nation and with the No. 7 seed.

Ole Miss Rebels

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 20

No. 20 SEC Conference Tournament Seed : No. 7

: No. 7 Record : 37–18 overall, 16–14 SEC

: 37–18 overall, 16–14 SEC First Game: Wednesday, May 21, against the winner of No. 10 Florida vs. No. 15 South Carolina

Mississippi State: Reese Anchors Bulldogs’ Turnaround

After a mid-season coaching change by Athletic Director Zac Selmon, Mississippi State surged back into relevance thanks in part to the stellar play of third baseman Ace Reese. Reese was one of only three unanimous All-SEC First Team selection on Monday. The sophomore slugger is near the top of almost every statistical category in the SEC with a .369 batting average, 21 homers, 18 doubles, a slugging percentage of .772, and 66 RBIs.

Ace Reese was one of only three unanimous selections to the All-SEC Team. (Courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics)

The Bulldogs have won 9 of their last 10, including taking 2 of 3 from in-state rival Ole Miss and finishing .500 in conference play. The turn around helped salvage a season many thought lost. If the Bulldogs can make a deep run in Hoover, they could play their way into the conversation for the NCAA tournament.

Mississippi State Bulldogs