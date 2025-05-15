Magnolia Mornings: May 15, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Raby named Entergy’s VP of Regulatory Affairs

Entergy Mississippi has named Tianna Raby as vice president of regulatory affairs, the company said Wednesday.

In this role, she will lead the company’s regulatory affairs organization, which is a key partner to the Mississippi Public Service Commission.

“Our success during this time of growth requires all facets of our business to work in lockstep with one another internally, as well as with our external stakeholders. Our relationships with the Mississippi Public Service Commission and staff are key to achieving regulatory outcomes that support our customers’ needs,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. California rolling back health care for “undocumented immigrants”?

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

The New York Times reports that Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for California “to scale back health care for undocumented immigrants to help balance the state budget, retrenching on his desire to deliver ‘universal health care for all.'”

“The move comes days after the Trump administration targeted a different state-funded program for immigrants in California and signaled that it would continue to scrutinize benefits for undocumented individuals,” NYT reported.

NYT went on to report, “In a budget presentation on Wednesday, Mr. Newsom will propose freezing enrollment of undocumented adults in the state’s version of Medicaid, known as Medi-Cal, as soon as January. He also will seek to charge those who remain in the program $100 a month beginning in 2027. The governor estimates that the changes combined would save the state $5.4 billion by fiscal year 2028-29.”

2. Overdose deaths sharply decline, CDC reports

(Photo from CDC)

The Washington Examiner reports that “Deaths caused by drug overdose decreased in the U.S. by 30,000 last year, marking the largest one-year decline in drug-related deaths.”

“Around 80,000 people died from an overdose last year, according to provisional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, down 27% from 110,000 in 2023. The largest previous one-year drop was 4% in 2018, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics,” the Examiner reported.

The Examiner added, “Every state except Nevada and South Dakota saw a decrease in drug overdose deaths. Some of the biggest decreases were in Louisiana, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia, which have been hit hard by the opioid epidemic.”

Sports

1. Big 3 college baseball weekend game times

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

It’s the last weekend for the regular season college baseball, and all of Mississippi’s Big 3 have something to play for. Here are the games on tap starting today:

No. 19 Southern Miss are riding a 12-game winning streak into the Sun Belt matchup with Troy in Alabama this weekend. Games are set for Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Ole Miss is hosting No. 6 Auburn in their SEC contest. The Rebels’ first pitch will be Thursday at 6:30 p.m. with Friday’s game at 7 p.m. and Saturday’s at 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi State heads up to Missouri for an SEC matchup that starts Thursday at 6 p.m. Game two will be Friday at 6 p.m. and game three on Saturday at 2 p.m.

(Photo from Mississippi State Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics announced Wednesday that a new $1 million gift from a dedicated family in Jackson has been received for the recently announced Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility for football.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous commitment to Mississippi State Athletics and our football program,” Director of Athletics Zac Selmon said. “This family has been ‘all in’ from my first days here in Starkville and we are incredibly thankful they have reinforced their commitment once again. The belief in our vision from dedicated supporters like this family fuels our continued pursuit of elevating our football program to new heights.”

“Mississippi State has been integral to our family’s journey,” the family said. “We have a deep appreciation for MSU and the impact it has had on so many lives. We believe in the direction of the athletic department and are honored to contribute to the continued growth and success of Bulldog student-athletes.”

Markets & Business

1. GM pioneering new EV battery tech

CNBC reports that General Motors expects to pioneer a new “groundbreaking” EV battery technology “that the automaker says will reduce costs and boost profitability of its largest electric SUVs and trucks.”

“GM is targeting the new batteries and chemistry inside them — called lithium manganese-rich (LMR) prismatic battery cells — to be used in full-size electric vehicles such as its Chevrolet Silverado and Escalade IQ beginning in 2028,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “The new batteries use more-prevalent, less-expensive minerals like manganese instead of larger amounts of cobalt and nickel that are currently used in EV batteries from GM and other automakers.”

2. Boeing, GE Aerospace secure $96 billion order from Qatar Airways

The Wall Street Journal reports that Boeing and GE Aerospace have secured a $96 billion order from Qatar Airways for their aircraft and engines, according to the White House.

“The White House said Wednesday the order includes up to 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft using GE Aerospace engines,” WSJ reported.

WSJ added, “The agreement marks Boeing’s largest orders for both widebody and 787 models, the White House said. The order will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs in the U.S. during the course of production and delivery, said the White House.”