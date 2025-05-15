Skip to content
HH2 relocating Kentucky distribution center to Blue Mountain, Mississippi

By: Frank Corder - May 15, 2025

(Photo from HH2)

  • The company plans to develop the Northwest Mississippi facility as an East Coast distribution facility for all of its related companies.

Green River Group’s HH2 Home, a U.S.-based case goods furniture operation, has announced that the company is relocating its distribution center from Louisville, Kentucky to Blue Mountain, Mississippi.

The company said it will expand into a 500,000-plus square-foot warehouse and distribution center formerly operated by Benchcraft.

Lee Boone, the company’s chief executive, believes the Northwest Mississippi location will provide logistics and cost efficiencies, leading to faster shipments and distribution for their retail partners.

“This facility is located in a high-traffic furniture area near established freight and trucking routes just outside Memphis,” Boone said in a statement. “With this ideal location, we will develop the campus as an East Coast distribution facility for all of our related companies, creating scale and further operational efficiencies.”

Boone noted that the Mississippi facility was originally designed and built for furniture operations and is “ideally suited for our product lines, enabling the company to receive, store and ship goods easier, faster and with less opportunity for damage.”

The company said it will start shipping its HH2 Home product line out of the new warehouse this month.

“Because of the lower cost base, we will be able to maintain compelling values,” Boone said.

Green River Group is a family-owned business that spans over three generations. The owner, Steve Hsu has grown the group to include over 14 factories that are scattered all throughout Asia.

