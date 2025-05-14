Nissan says Canton factory strategically important as company announces workforce reductions

According to their “Re:Nissan plan” released Tuesday, Nissan will consolidate its vehicle production plants from 17 to 10 by fiscal year 2027.

Nissan announced Tuesday that the company plans to reduce its global workforce by a total of 20,000 employees between fiscal years 2024 and 2027, which includes the previously announced reduction of 9,000.

The company said it is revamping its development processes by reducing engineering costs, complexity, and improving development speed with an aim to reduce their workforce’s average cost per hour by 20 percent.

Nissan Americas Corporate Communications Director Kyle Bazemore told The Tennessean that the company’s Tennessee and Mississippi factories remain critical to its North American strategy.

“Our manufacturing operations in Tennessee and Mississippi are strategically important to the company’s future in this crucial market,” Bazemore said.

Additionally, the company will streamline its powertrain plants and accelerate job reformation, work shift adjustments, and capital expenditure reductions, including the cancellation of the planned Lithium Iron Phosphate battery plant in Kyushu.

Specific cuts or changes at the Canton, Mississippi factory were not immediately made available as part of the company’s release on Tuesday.

Nissan has reportedly invested $4 billion in the Mississippi factory and employs some 5,000 workers.