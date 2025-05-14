Skip to content
Nissan says Canton factory strategically important as company announces workforce reductions

By: Frank Corder - May 14, 2025

(Photo from Nissan Manufacturing website)

  • According to their “Re:Nissan plan” released Tuesday, Nissan will consolidate its vehicle production plants from 17 to 10 by fiscal year 2027.

Nissan announced Tuesday that the company plans to reduce its global workforce by a total of 20,000 employees between fiscal years 2024 and 2027, which includes the previously announced reduction of 9,000. 

The company said it is revamping its development processes by reducing engineering costs, complexity, and improving development speed with an aim to reduce their workforce’s average cost per hour by 20 percent.

Nissan Americas Corporate Communications Director Kyle Bazemore told The Tennessean that the company’s Tennessee and Mississippi factories remain critical to its North American strategy.

“Our manufacturing operations in Tennessee and Mississippi are strategically important to the company’s future in this crucial market,” Bazemore said.

According to their "Re:Nissan plan" released Tuesday, Nissan will consolidate its vehicle production plants from 17 to 10 by fiscal year 2027.

Additionally, the company will streamline its powertrain plants and accelerate job reformation, work shift adjustments, and capital expenditure reductions, including the cancellation of the planned Lithium Iron Phosphate battery plant in Kyushu.

Specific cuts or changes at the Canton, Mississippi factory were not immediately made available as part of the company’s release on Tuesday.

Nissan has reportedly invested $4 billion in the Mississippi factory and employs some 5,000 workers.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
