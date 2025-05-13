Hosemann expects he’ll run for Governor in 2027

The gubernatorial field in Mississippi continues to take shape as Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann says he will “end up running governor this next time.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann is gearing up for a gubernatorial run in 2027, he told Meridian podcaster Scotty Ray recently.

“Yeah, we’re looking at doing that, and I expect that we will run for governor,” Hosemann said, noting that he and his family have had those conversations. “We’re very interested in and we will end up running for governor this next time.”

The 40-second clip is the most definitive public answer the Republican leader of the state Senate has given to date on his intentions.

Hosemann, 77, has been visiting groups across the state since the end of the regular legislative session, touting legislation this session while looking ahead to the pending special session where lawmakers will set the budget for the next fiscal year.

The two-term Lt. Governor served three terms as Secretary of State before moving into the state’s number two seat.

According to annual campaign finance reports filed in January, Hosemann’s current cash on hand shows $1.6 million. He raised roughly $4 million for his re-election bid in 2023.

Hosemann could face a crowded field in the open seat Republican Primary in two years.

State Auditor Shad White is already on the stump, actively campaigning for governor and seeking to distance himself from Hosemann as policy differences arise.

Others rumored to be considering a run are Attorney General Lynn Fitch, businessman Tommy Duff, former Speaker Philip Gunn, and 1st District Congressman Trent Kelly.

Secretary of State Michael Watson has also indicated that he will be seeking a higher office in 2027 but has not said what that office will be. However, most political analysts believe Watson will run for Lt. Governor.