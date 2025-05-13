Discover Mississippi: Gulf Coast Gator Ranch and Tours

Take a ride on the wild side in Moss Point.

One of the things I love the most about Mississippi is the uniqueness of each region. There’s a saying that there are four distinct “Mississippis”: the Pine Belt, the Northern Hills, the Gulf Coast, and the Delta. The Gulf Coast offers beautiful views, delicious seafood, and various arts and culture. It is also home to the state’s oldest and only gator ranch.

Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours, nestled in Moss Point, is a haven for nature enthusiasts. With the enticing slogan “Take A Ride on the Wild Side,” this marshland is home to some of the oldest and largest alligators in captivity. Guests can interact with the alligators as they navigate the protected walkways, enveloped by breathtaking swamplands. The ranch prioritizes safety, with a trained staff and stringent safety protocols, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for all.

At first glance, you would never know that this gator ranch has 105 acres of alligators, bird life, and bayou magic, bordering the Grand Bay Estuary in Moss Point/Pascagoula.

Gulf Coast Gator Ranch and Tours has been open for business for over two decades. During that time, they have guided guests from around the world through their marshlands and provided once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

(Photo by Meredith Biesinger)

Whether you prefer to walk or ride, the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch and Tours has something for everyone. Observe the alligators from scenic walkways, or embark on an airboat tour where you’re in the open water with the alligators and a knowledgeable tour guide. The airboat swamp tours are conducted with the highest safety standards, with life jackets provided for all guests and experienced guides who are well-versed in the local wildlife and history. The guides at the Gator Ranch are informative and exude Mississippi hospitality and bayou charm. I’ve never had a dull airboat ride at the ranch!

“Our boat captains are very knowledgeable,” shared employee Deanna Walker. “They will explain the foliage of our swamps, and show and explain things to guests they have not seen before.”

As you navigate the swampy waters, you’ll experience a connection with nature that’s unique to this environment. Perhaps it’s the fact that you’re sharing the water with the alligators that makes it so special. You’ll feel the history of these dinosaur-like creatures as you feed them, observe their homes and natural habitat, and share their water. It’s not just fun, it’s a truly special experience.

During my most recent airboat tour, the guide paused to point out a marking on an old bridge above us. He explained that this mark indicated the water level after Hurricane Katrina in 2005—during this time, 250 alligators escaped their enclosures as the storm surge inundated the grounds. Two decades later, the ranch is thriving with alligators, and the mark on the bridge serves as a poignant reminder of the past.

(Photo by Meredith Biesinger)

“We currently have 80-90 alligators,” Walker said. ” Each gator ranges in size from a foot and a half long to our largest alligator, which is over fifteen feet long. Our gators in the enclosed area are nuisance gators, meaning they’ve been rescued and brought here.”

Guests can walk a wooden boardwalk on a winding path through tall grass and other native plants, and observe the wild birdlife that almost seems to be accessorizing the incredible scene of hundreds of scaly beasts. But do not be afraid, the owners and employees make every visit to the gator ranch safe and memorable.

“We have had people show up here who are hesitant about the alligators,” Walker shared. “But by the time the tour is over, they love it and want to come back—and many do!”

Experiencing the Gator Ranch Farm is experiencing a different part of Mississippi: the marshlands, where wildlife and history collide and create a culture of wonder.

Many tour guides were born and raised in the bayou and have extensive knowledge of “gatas.” Their rich Cajun accents only add to the authenticity of the gator ranch, providing a truly immersive experience.

When you walk into the small building to pay for your tour, it is adorned with gator gear available for purchase. Items range from t-shirts to handmade crafts, all locally sourced and the proceeds go to support the ranch’s conservation efforts. As you exit through a back door, you are transported into a land of gators submerged in the water and laying on the ground, and you can’t help but think, “Is this real?” The answer is yes, yes, it is.

“We have a unique opportunity to create unforgettable experiences every day, here at the Gator Ranch, and that’s pretty special,” Walker shared.

Walk, or ride, you decide, but the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch is a Mississippi must!