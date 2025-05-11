Skip to content
State still hugs bottom as education advances

By: Bill Crawford - May 11, 2025

Bill Crawford
  • Columnist Bill Crawford notes that Mississippi still has work to do.

Mississippi still hugs the bottom as the 48th best state, according to the 2025 U.S. News and World Report “Best States” rankings. The state has come in 48th or worse since U.S. News started the rankings.

Holding the state down are continued low rankings in components for health care (50th), economy (49th), infrastructure (47th), and fiscal stability (47th). Other components fare better: crime and corrections (20th), natural environment (31st), opportunity (31st), and education (34th).

Two components shown notable improvement since 2018. Education moved from 46th to 34th and opportunity from 49th to 31st.

Rachel Canter, executive director of Mississippi First, which helped start the “Mississippi miracle,” recently touted Mississippi’s education improvements in the Magnolia Tribune. She recalled that when she began lobbying the legislature in 2005, “too many of Mississippi’s leaders at that time did not believe that our children, and our state, could make real progress in education.”

“Today, Mississippi has not only met the national average in math at fourth grade, we have surpassed it in reading,” she boasts. “It is a stunning achievement.”

Yet, this is not enough, she notes. “Even with our comparatively stellar results, a majority of our fourth and eighth graders have not yet reached proficiency in reading and math on the National Assessment to Education Progress (NAEP), our only national measure of achievement.” And, “by eighth grade, our students lose ground in proficiency on both the state assessment and the NAEP.” Plus, “only about 16% of our high school juniors scored high enough on the math section of the ACT to be ‘college ready.’”

The U.S. News report also indicated there is more work to be done. While our fourth and eighth grade reading and math scores improved and our high school graduation rate soared to 8th nationally, our graduates’ college readiness (based on ACT and SAT scores) remained at 48th.

Strangely, the IHL board wants students to do less toward their college readiness. Despite championing STEM education, the board in April eliminated science from the ACT composite score universities will consider for admission. This can only diminish high schools’ emphasis on science education. “The science section (will) no longer (be) included in the composite score calculation,” announced Dr. Casey Prestwood, Associate Commissioner for Academic and Student Affairs.

“We still have work to do to ensure an excellent public education for every child in Mississippi,” said Canter, challenging legislators to do more to boost education improvement. She wants them to: 1) adapt the Mississippi’s Literacy-Based Promotion Act to middle school; 2) create a state math initiative; and 3) double down on high quality instructional materials and support for teachers.

“Your education is your life – guard it well” – Proverbs 4:13.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Bill Crawford
Canton native Bill Crawford enjoyed a unique and diverse career before his retirement in 2021 - editor and publisher of three weekly newspapers, EVP and CFO of Great Southern National Bank, VP for Community and Workforce Development at Meridian Community College, and founder and president of The Montgomery Institute. His government service included serving as one of the early Republican State Representatives, on the IHL Board (Fordice), as Deputy Director of MDA (Barbour), on the PERS Study Commission (Barbour), and on the Task Force on Contracting and Procurement for MDOC (Bryant). A graduate of Millsaps College with an MS from Mississippi State University, he has written a syndicated column since 2009. He and his wife Lynn live in Jackson.
