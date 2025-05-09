Trump-Zelensky agreement could be pivotal moment toward ending Putin’s war

Senator Roger Wicker says Biden handcuffed Ukraine by slow-walking the tools needed to stop Putin.

On February 24, 2022, Russia rolled tanks into Ukraine, expecting to conquer its neighbor in a matter of weeks. The free world rallied to supply military, economic, and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people, who have fought valiantly against the thugs invading their homeland. Now, three years later, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and have signed an economic investment agreement. The deal plants a flag regarding America’s intentions toward Ukraine, and it could help pave the way to peace and freedom in that war-torn country.

The new plan was negotiated by the president, his Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, and his Ukraine envoy, respected American General Keith Kellogg. It sets in motion a more formal, binding pact. Ultimately, Ukraine and the United States will create a jointly owned fund to give America a real stake in Ukraine’s post-war commerce. The eastern European country has vast energy resources – including natural gas, oil, and critical minerals. President Trump is working to rebuild our critical minerals supply chains, and I am advancing legislation that would fund those efforts. Ukraine will be a key part of that work.

President Trump Sends a Message to Putin

With these terms, President Trump brings the credibility of the American economy to a nation poised for stability and growth. The president campaigned on a pledge to end the brutal war unleashed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who has consistently rejected President Trump’s offers to engage in peace talks. Instead, he has tried to wear down Ukraine’s resolve by bombing non-combatant civilian neighborhoods.

After the attacks, President Trump stated that Putin “has to be dealt with differently.” Treasury Secretary Bessent echoed those comments, labeling Putin a war criminal. As the administration pursues peace negotiations, it is taking into account Putin’s character, aware that he will respond only to strength.

The agreement clearly indicates that America is committed to the long-term peace of Ukraine. Additionally, the president has taken more steps to assist Ukraine by approving the transfer of American air-defense systems to the country.

Ukraine Understands the Stakes

The Ukrainians are also sending a message. When he signed this agreement, President Zelensky showed that his people will work with the United States to increase the security and prosperity of both our nations.

From day one of this war, Ukrainians have refused to bend the knee to Putin. They know better than anyone the lengths he will go to accomplish his goals. He has unleashed horrors on thousands of Ukrainians – even women, children, and Christians traveling to and from Palm Sunday celebrations. He has formed increasingly tight bonds with the dictators who control North Korea, Iran, and China.

Russian success in Ukraine would embolden each of those rogue nations. For his part, Putin would gain strategic military positions on the borders of countries we are treaty-bound to defend. Stopping Putin now can weaken his resolve to threaten even more of the free world.

Lasting Peace Comes Through Strength

In the long run, lasting stability will be made possible only by strengthened Ukrainian and European militaries, supported by U.S technological and strategic resources. The Biden administration handcuffed Ukraine by slow-walking the tools it needed to stop Putin. President Trump is correcting course and strengthening the U.S. military at the same time

For the past year, Presidents Trump and Zelensky have been echoing Ronald Reagan’s “peace through strength” philosophy. They both believe that the best way to avoid conflict is to prepare for it. President Trump has already started working to rebuild U.S. military readiness so that no adversary dares to move against America.

Under his direction, the Pentagon can work with Ukraine to produce more weapons and create new defense relationships. Both steps will improve security for both nations. As Ukraine plans its recovery from Putin’s war, we must work together to deter the next dictator from starting one.