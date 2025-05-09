The Church’s next mission field: Universal school choice

Bishop Vincent Mathews and Nathan Sanders write that it’s time to give Mississippi families—and the churches that serve them—the tools to lead, teach, and transform lives.

Across the South, states are embracing education freedom. But Mississippi lags behind.

Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, West Virginia and Florida are among the 18 states in the nation that have passed laws establishing school choice programs with universal eligibility, giving all families—not just the wealthy or well-connected—the ability to choose the school that works best for their child.

Universal school choice means that every student can access public education funds to attend the school or program that best fits their needs—whether that’s a private Christian school, an online academy, a homeschool co-op, or a hybrid microschool. These dollars follow the child, not the system. The strongest programs not only permit every child to participate, but fully fund them so every child who wants to take part can, and give families broad flexibility in how they may use program dollars.

These programs don’t just benefit students—they also create new opportunities for churches to serve their communities. Universal school choice empowers churches to launch or grow educational ministries like private Christian schools, homeschool co-ops, and microschools. These models meet academic needs while providing spiritual formation if that is what a parent chooses.

For generations, churches in Mississippi have offered guidance, support, and hope. With school choice, they can also offer education.

Churches helped build the foundation of education in America. From early literacy schools to the founding of universities like Harvard and Princeton, the church’s mission was to shape hearts and minds. That mission still matters today. As Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” Faith-based schools help fulfill that calling by pairing academic instruction with biblical values.

Today, we see that call echoed in a growing desire among parents to seek alternative education options. In Mississippi and across the country, more families are exploring Christian schools, homeschooling, or learning pods. But there’s a problem: many churches that feel called to start schools simply don’t have the financial resources to do so. Universal school choice removes that barrier. It brings families and churches together with the support they need to make faith-based education a reality.

Already, in other states with robust school choice programs, we’ve seen churches embrace innovative models. Microschools—small, relationship-based learning environments—are being hosted in Sunday school rooms and fellowship halls. Homeschool co-ops operate during the week in spaces once used only on Sundays. These models are flexible, scalable, and deeply rooted in community. And with universal choice, they become viable in every corner of Mississippi, including our most rural and underserved areas.

One powerful example is Tabernacle Christian Academy in Southaven, a ministry of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. Opened in 2023, the school uses diagnostic testing to place students at the right level, creating a tailored learning experience. Some first graders are already working more than a grade level ahead. Middle schoolers are on track for dual enrollment. Parents have taken notice.

But success has come with a challenge: affordability. Many families want to enroll—but tuition is out of reach. Without support, this model could be inaccessible to the very students it’s helping most.

Tabernacle Christian Academy stands as a powerful example of what’s possible in education—with the right support, it has the potential to continue transforming lives in its community.

This isn’t just about policy. It’s about purpose. Churches are uniquely positioned to shape the hearts and minds of the next generation—not just on Sunday mornings, but every day of the week. Universal school choice would equip them to do just that. A faith-based education helps our children live in the world without being conformed to it. It’s time to give Mississippi families—and the churches that serve them—the tools to lead, teach, and transform lives.