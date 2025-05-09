The American Pope: Leo XIV Emerges from Conclave

Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowds as he appears on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica after his election, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

1.4 billion Catholics around the world waited with bated breath Thursday afternoon. The conclave sent up white smoke, signaling that a new pope had been chosen from among the cardinals. Any moment the pope would emerge on the balcony to raucous applause from the crowd formed in St. Peter’s Square.

Speculation grew. Pundits and the faithful alike whispered amongst themselves the names of the most-discussed candidates. But one name that was almost never mentioned was Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost. And one country that was never expected to produce the next pope was America.

Yet, Cardinal Prevost would ultimately emerge onto the balcony shortly after noon on Thursday, May 8th — the first American pope. In Rome, seven hours ahead, the evening sun was shining behind St. Peter’s square when a soft-spoken man from Chicago stepped out and said his first words as Pope Leo XIV, “peace be with you.”

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, center, leaves after concelebrating Mass with the College of Cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican the day after his election as 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

For Mississippi Catholics, of which I am one, this represents an incredible, nothing short of awe-inspiring moment. From our own cohort, a man has been selected to lead the global church. He was raised on American streets, ate American food, attended American schools, and supported American sports teams. Apparently, he’s a White Sox fan so he has undoubtedly been blessed with the virtue of patience already.

For many, it feels like the celebration of a family member, because it is. The American Catholic church is a family that stems across states and physical boundaries. To give context to just how incredible this is, there have now been 267 popes in total — 217 popes from Italy, 16 from France, 6 from Germany, 5 from the Byzantine Empire (in modern day Syria), 4 from Greece, 18 from other countries, and now 1 from the United States of America.

We are living during the only brief moment in history in which the pope of the Roman Catholic Church comes from our own homeland.

For those who are not Catholic, it is worth knowing that the pope’s newly selected name is an initial symbol of his interest and hopes for his papacy. Pope Leo XIV has made an absolutely excellent choice. With his selection, he follows the legacy of Pope Leo XIII, under whose papacy we saw a church that confronted modernity at the turn of the 20th Century and developed the social teaching of the church during the Industrial Revolution.

In this moment of global uncertainty, with upheaval coming from new technology and conflict on the rise, we are in desperate need of a pope in the model of Leo XIII. The church has served as a beacon for the faithful in times of social crises.

In the last few years, there has been a tremendous increase in Catholic conversions across the country. This has largely been driven by young people. Many Mississippi Catholics know this well. In our churches, young people and young families are filling the pews. They are driving the growth within the church. Crying during the mass is seen as a positive sign. As a friend of mine once told me, “if your church isn’t crying, it’s dying.”

The election of a pope from America will undoubtedly further energize and excite these communities and these conversions. It is a tremendous boon to the faithful and to the churches they have built from Natchez to Biloxi, Southaven to Jackon, Cleveland to Meridian, and every place in between.

Nearly 2,000 years ago now, the Roman Emperor Nero blamed a terrible fire in Rome on the Christians. He had the first pope, Peter, condemned to death by crucifixion. Peter requested to be crucified upside down as he felt unworthy to die in the same manner as Christ. Today, Nero’s successor is nowhere to be found. But Peter’s successor, Pope Leo XIV has now stepped onto the world stage from atop St. Peter’s Square to the cheers of the faithful across the world.

At mass this Sunday, thousands of Mississippians will join together in prayer for a new pope, with a new name – Pope Leo XIV. These moments will be made all the more special knowing that he is one of our own. May God bless him and his papacy.