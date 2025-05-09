Mississippi Supreme Court allows Favre’s defamation lawsuit against Auditor White to continue

Favre filed the lawsuit against White in 2023 over statements the State Auditor made in media outlets related to the NFL Hall of Famer’s alleged ties to the misuse of TANF funds.

The Mississippi Supreme Court has denied State Auditor Shad White’s request to dismiss a personal defamation lawsuit filed against him by NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

White petitioned the court in March to overturn Hinds County Circuit Judge Debra Gibbs’ order allowing the case to continue.

Gibbs has denied two motions to dismiss filed by White.

The case was set for a jury trial beginning on July 21, but the court has not said whether it intends to abide by that date now that the state Supreme Court has ruled.

As previously reported, Favre filed the lawsuit against White in 2023 over statements the State Auditor made in media outlets related to the former quarterback’s alleged ties to the misuse of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF funds.

Favre has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.

Attorneys for Favre later amended the complaint to include statements by White in his book titled “Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal that Shocked America” that outlined the scandal at the Mississippi Department of Human Services from White’s perspective.

In total, some 15 statements made by White to CNN, ESPN, and other media outlets are in question in the defamation suit.

Judge Gibbs has determined that the suit is being brought against White personally and not in his official capacity, a point with which White disagrees, as he says the statements in question arose while conducting his official duties.

White had to retain outside legal counsel after Attorney General Lynn Fitch withdrew her office’s representation of White, stating that the content of White’s book created a conflict of interest for her office and fell outside the scope of the Auditor’s official duties.